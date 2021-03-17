Grand jury in Las Vegas indicts trio in deadly shooting spree

Three people were indicted Wednesday after authorities accused them of carrying out a two-state shooting spree that left one man dead in Henderson on Thanksgiving Day.

From left: Christopher McDonnell, Shawn McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis. (Henderson PD and La Paz County Sheriff's Office)

Shawn McDonnell (Metropolitan Police Department)

Kayleigh Lewis, one of three people charged in a Henderson and Arizona shooting spree that left one dead, appears in court at Henderson Justice Center on Dec. 30, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shawn McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis exchanged vows on Nov. 7, 2020, at Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Weeks later, the couple were accused of going on a shooting spree that left one dead. (Courtesy photo)

Christopher McDonnell, left, one of three people charged in a shooting spree in Henderson and Arizona that left one man dead, appears in court with his attorney Ryan Bashor at Henderson Justice Court on Dec. 15, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Three people were indicted Wednesday after authorities accused them of carrying out a two-state Thanksgiving Day shooting spree that left one man dead in Henderson and targeted upwards of 20.

Brothers Christopher and Shawn McDonnell, along with his wife Kayleigh Lewis, each face 54 counts, ranging from murder and terrorism to gun charges and attempted murder, with the possibility of life in prison or the death sentence if convicted.

In one of the string of shootings, 22-year-old Kevin Mendiola Jr. of North Las Vegas was killed and three others injured in front of a 7-Eleven on the 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson.

Four other shootings occurred on Henderson roads around the same time, according to a Henderson police report. At least 10 people were targeted, and authorities received a report of another shooting that could bring that total to 11, prosecutors said.

The crimes continued in the Parker, Arizona, area, where authorities said five more shootings occurred before the trio from Tyler, Texas, were arrested. Authorities said the arrests followed a vehicle chase, a crash and a shooting by officers of the Arizona Department of Public Safety in La Paz County.

In the months since the shootings, authorities have continued to trace the trio’s path across the country.

The McDonnells and Lewis had traveled as far as Washington, D.C., before returning west to the Las Vegas area. On that drive, District Attorney Steve Wolfson has said, they crafted a plan for a series of shootings.

They are being held without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

