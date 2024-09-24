Grand jury indicts 11 alleged North Las Vegas motorcycle gang members

Eleven alleged members of the Dirty Ones motorcycle gang, based out of North Las Vegas, were indicted last week on charges including racketeering and attempted murder.

FILE - Defendants from the Clark County Detention Center are shackled in a court room at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Clark County grand jury indicted 11 alleged motorcycle gang members last week, accusing them of charges including racketeering, attempted murder and assault.

Seven of the men are facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with a shooting on June 24, 2023. Prosecutors alleged that the members of the Dirty Ones motorcycle gang, which is based in North Las Vegas, attempted to kill Jayson Lewis, by surrounding his vehicle, attempting to pull him out of the car and firing at him, according to a copy of the indictment.

A grand jury returned a copy of the indictment during a court hearing on Friday, records show.

All of the alleged gang members —David Judd, Joshua Rios, Anthony Cooper, Casey Dunne, Salvador Ramirez, Ethan Cintron, Nelson Cintron, James Brooks, Christopher Ferguson, Dave Neubert and Shaun Long — were indicted on a racketeering charge.

Several of the defendants did not have attorneys listed in online court records as of Monday afternoon. Attorneys for several other men did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The men indicted on the conspiracy charge include Judd, Rios, both of the Cintrons, Brooks, Ferguson and Shaun Long. All of those men, with the exception of Ethan Cintron, are also facing a charge of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang, court records show.

Prosecutors alleged that the Dirty Ones gang operated as a “sophisticated syndicate/enterprise” operating out of a clubhouse near Lake Mead Boulevard and Fifth Street.

Court records show that in July, police seized multiple items from the clubhouse and two of the alleged members, including coins, hats, clothing, stickers, poker chips, bandanas and a flag that authorities labeled as Dirty Ones memorabilia. Investigators also seized several motorcycle vests and a “green and white baseball bat with nails” from the clubhouse, according to the indictment.

Two of the men, Cooper and Dunne, are charged with destroying evidence. They are accused of picking up casings and hiding firearms used in the June 2023 shooting, according to the indictment.

The indictment also accused several men of selling, possessing and trafficking cocaine, court records show.

An initial arraignment in the case is scheduled for Wednesday.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.