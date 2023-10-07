Grand jury indicts 2 teens in death of ex-police chief, other charges

The grand jury charged Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, with murder with the use of a deadly weapon in the Aug. 14 crash that killed Andreas Probst, 66.

Jesus Ayala, left, and Jzamir Keys (Metropolitan Police Department)

Two male teens accused of killing a former California police chief and committing a slew of other crimes in August were indicted Friday on murder, attempted murder, car theft and other felony charges.

A Clark County grand jury charged Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, with murder with the use of a deadly weapon on a victim 60 years or older by deliberately and as part of a conspiracy driving a car to crash into Andreas Probst, 66, as he rode a bicycle in northwest Las Vegas, based on court documents.

The Aug. 14 crash that killed Probst, a retired police chief of Bell, Calif. with 35 years service in law enforcement, drew national attention with the discovery of a video shot by one of the teens showing a stolen 2016 Hyundai Elantra ramming into the rear of Probst’s bicycle.

The man’s body is seen bouncing off the top of the car and falling onto the side of the road. The Clark County coroner’s office reported he died of blunt force trauma in the collision.

Ayala and Keys had also allegedly committed a series of other offenses, including using stolen cars to strike two motorists.

Prosecutors had the cases of Ayala and Keys, who were both minors at the time of Probst’s death, transferred from juvenile to adult court.

The grand jury also charged the pair with failing in their duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury on a victim 60 and older by driving away after Probst was hit.

The jury further indicted both for battery with the use of a deadly weapon by using a car to strike a motor vehicle occupied by alleged victim Robert Knight and for attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon on a victim 60 years or older for allegedly crashing into motorist Gary Heindlmary.

The panel also charged them with battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm of a person 60 years or older and for failing to stop at the scene when Heindlmary was injured in the crash.

They were also indicted in the residential burglary of a home in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, three counts of grand larceny auto in the thefts of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, a 2019 Hyundai Elantra and a 2016 Hyundai Elantra and in the possession of the three stolen Hyundais.

Ayala was also individually charged with possession of a burglary tool.

In Justice Court, Ayala has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday and Keys has his preliminary hearing set for Nov. 11, court records show.

