Grand jury indicts Henderson man on murder charges in killings of wife, stepson

Anastasiya Groschen, 44, and Sergei “Evan” Scoggins, 20, were found dead on Oct. 11 at a Henderson home.

Karl Groschen, 41, left, was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in the shooting deaths of his wife and stepson. He is shown appearing in court with his Chief Deputy Public Defender Ryan Bashor in Henderson Justice Court Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Clark County grand jury has indicted a Henderson man on murder charges in the October killings of his wife and stepson.

Karl Groschen, 41, shot Anastasiya Groschen, 44, and Sergei “Evan” Scoggins, 20, at about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 in a home in the 300 block of Black Rock Hills Drive, according to the indictment and the Henderson Police Department.

Although the indictment identified one of the victims as Anastasiya Groschen, the Clark County coroner’s office has identified her as Anastasiya Akutsina.

The charges authorized Thursday by the grand jury include two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and a charge of child abuse, neglect or endangerment with use of a deadly weapon.

In regard to child abuse charge, the indictment alleges “negligent treatment or maltreatment of a child, by engaging in domestic violence in the presence of (the child),” with the indictment stating that the child is about 5 years old.

When officers arrived at the home, Groschen, who held prescription bottles and a drink, told police: “You have to take me; I thought they were trying to kill me,” according to a Henderson police report.

Police said they did not discover evidence to support that claim.

Officers found Anastasiya Groschen’s body in the garage behind the driver’s seat of a Toyota Prius, police said. Scoggins was in the laundry room. Each victim had suffered about five gunshot wounds.

A neighbor told police she witnessed Karl Groschen push his stepson out of the garage around 5:45 p.m. and yell, “go to your car, get out of here.”

Anastasiya Groschen had said her husband lost his job and was depressed, a teacher for the Groschens’ other son told police.

Police said pill bottles in the house, prescribed to Groschen, included the medications alprazolam, a medication frequently used for panic and anxiety disorders, and escitalopram, a medication the FDA has approved for major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder.

