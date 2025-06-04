Grand jury indicts man accused of driving drunk, killing high schooler

Keenan Jackson, 37, has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving in the May death of 18-year-old McKenzie Scott.

Keenan Jackson, accused of DUI in crash that killed Arbor View High School senior McKenzie Scott, watches as his attorney Marsella Saldanha, left, addresses the court during a status check of criminal complaint at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, May. 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Keenan Jackson, who authorities said drove drunk and sped through a crosswalk bordering Arbor View High School, killing a girl set to graduate weeks later, has been indicted by a grand jury.

Jackson, 37, has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving in the May 2 death of 18-year-old McKenzie Scott.

Scott was walking in a marked crosswalk on North Buffalo Drive, near Grand Teton Drive, and on her way to school to pick up graduation regalia when she was struck, according to prosecutors.

Jackson had struggled to stand upright while being questioned at the scene, police wrote in his arrest report, noting that his blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit. Officers also observed that Jackson had bloodshot eyes, a blank stare, and slurred speech, according to the report.

At a grand jury return hearing Wednesday, a judge increased bail for Jackson, who is still in custody according to online inmate databases, to $1 million.

“He killed a teen, devastating a family and community,” said Deputy District Attorney John Taylor, who argued that Jackson must have been familiar with the area, given that he lived about five minutes from where the crash happened. “He just did not care.”

Arbor View Principal Duane Bickmore recognized Scott with a moment of silence and diploma presentation during the school’s graduation ceremony last week.

“Although she can’t be with us today, she will always be part of Arbor View’s class of 2025,” Bickmore said.

Scott’s family said they were thankful the school celebrated her, though they decided not to attend the ceremony.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has since pushed for stiffer penalties for impaired drivers, saying he wants “her life to have meaning moving forward.”

Jackson is expected to appear in court again on Monday.

