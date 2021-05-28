Grand jury indicts man in 2-year-old’s death

The man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson was indicted by a grand jury Friday.

Terrell Rhodes, charged in the killing of Las Vegas toddler Amari Nicholson, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on May 12, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Terrell Rhodes, 27, confessed to killing his girlfriend’s missing toddler after the child had wet himself, according to his police report.

The grand jury indictment means that prosecutors will no longer have to hold a preliminary hearing to convince a judge if there is enough evidence to stand trial. Instead, the case will move straight to Clark County District Court.

Amari vanished May 5 from the Emerald Suites apartment complex where he lived with Rhodes and his mother, Tayler Nicholson.

Rhodes initially told police that Amari had been kidnapped. The boy’s disappearance sparked a weeklong communitywide search before his body was found in a nearby apartment complex.

After confessing, Rhodes was placed in an interview room at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Martin Luther King Boulevard, where he lunged at a detective and grabbed her gun, police said.

After being disarmed, Rhodes said, “I wanna die,” and “Kill me,” according to a police report.

Rhodes is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and four counts of resisting a police officer with the use of a firearm.

He had a court hearing last week but did not appear. Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia said he would be quarantined for two weeks at the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

He is set to appear back in court Wednesday.

