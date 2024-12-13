Grand jury indicts suspect in home invasion that led to fatal police shooting

Alejandra Boudreaux, accused in a home invasion in which police shot and killed the homeowner, is shielded from news cameras as she is removed from the courtroom before her initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Justice of the Peace Amy Wilson set bail at $1 million. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas grand jury has indicted a suspect in a home invasion that led to police shooting and killing the homeowner.

Prosecutors announced the indictment against 31-year-old Alejandra Boudreaux during a court hearing on Friday. Boudreaux was indicted on charges of home invasion with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence, child abuse or endangerment, and fourth-degree arson, court records show.

Last month, 43-year-old Brandon Durham had called 911 to report that Boudreaux had broken into his house, but the responding Metropolitan Police Department officer, Alexander Bookman, shot and killed Durham shortly after arriving at the scene.

Body camera footage that has been released by Metro showed Bookman, 26, walking into the house and finding Durham in his underwear, struggling with Boudreaux over a knife. Bookman yelled “drop the knife” and opened fire seconds later, continuing to shoot Durham after he fell to the ground while firing his gun six times.

Boudreaux’s bail has been set at $1 million.

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani said that during Friday’s court hearing, he told a judge the basis for Boudreaux’s bail was because she tried to commit “suicide by cop,” and that the officer who arrived at the scene “came upon both of them struggling over the knife and shot the wrong person.”

Boudreaux is facing a child abuse charge because Durham’s 15-year-old daughter was at the house during the home invasion, according to the indictment. The arson charge stems from Boudreaux allegedly turning on Durham’s stove burners after breaking in.

According to a police report, Boudreaux told police she had a casual sexual relationship with Durham and grew angry with him before the shooting over a canceled airplane ticket. Boudreaux told police she went to confront Durham at his home and wanted officers to shoot her.

Metro released additional body camera footage earlier this week showed Bookman responding to Durham’s home a day before he shot and killed Durham. The footage showed Bookman interacting with both Durham and Boudreaux, as Durham said he wanted Boudreaux to leave his home.

Boudreaux was then seen leaving Durham’s house with luggage in tow.

Durham’s family has repeatedly called for Bookman to be arrested and prosecuted in connection with the shooting alongside Boudreaux. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he would not make a decision about whether to prosecute Bookman until Metro finished its investigation into the shooting.

Boudreaux is facing a lewdness charge in a separate case after she was accused of exposing her breasts “to the media and public” during a court hearing last month, according to a police report.

