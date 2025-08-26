‘Hard pill to swallow’: Man who killed 3, lived with bodies sent to prison

Spencer McDonald, who pleaded guilty though mentally ill, admitted to killing three people, including his grandmother, and living inside a Las Vegas apartment with their bodies.

After confessing to killing three people and living inside an apartment with their bodies for days afterward, a man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Spencer McDonald, 32, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in July to three murders. His plea deal spared him a possible death sentence, and Judge Carli Kierny ordered a life-long prison term instead.

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani told District Judge Carli Kierny that “although the sentence is quite great, it reflects the gravity of the situation.”

McDonald killed his grandmother, 80-year-old Dina Vail, her boyfriend, 43-year-old Andrew Graden, and 45-year-old Christopher Brassard, an apartment maintenance worker who attempted to check on Vail.

Police said McDonald lived with the bodies for days in an apartment at 9105 West Flamingo Road, just west of South El Capitan Way. He told investigators he put the victims “out of their misery,” court records indicated.

He admitted to bludgeoning and stabbing Vail and Graden and stabbing Brassard.

Anna Clark, McDonald’s public defender, said that, despite her client’s struggles with mental health, his life still had value.

“I don’t say that to diminish the loss of being victims in this case of Chris or Andrew or Dina, because obviously they are also human beings whose lives had tremendous value. The loss to their families and their friends can’t really be overstated,” Clark said. “We know that, at the same time, his life has value and their lives have value.”

She added that she hoped the resolution of the case would provide closure for his family and the other victims’ families.

‘Why it happened’

Asked by Kierny if he wanted to make a statement, McDonald said he would explain “why it happened.”

“The timing was that of being required to see a psychiatrist in order to reinstate disability income. I was deeply afraid of the side effects of taking medication,” McDonald said.

Wendy Lemieux, Graden’s sister, choked up while telling the judge through video that what McDonald did was “truly unforgivable.”

“Getting life in prison without the possibility of parole feels more like mercy rather than punishment, and this is a hard pill to swallow,” Lemieux said, imploring Kierny to reconsider capital punishment.

Before imposing the life sentence, Kierny reminded Lemieux that “mercy cannot be earned, only given” and offered condolences.

Kierny then told McDonald that she hopes, and as is “the purpose for his plea,” that he takes his treatment seriously.

“As to you, Mr. McDonald, I know your grandmother has spent a large part of her life trying to take care of you and try to help you,” the judge said. “Without that guided force in your life, I imagine that’s a big loss as well.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.