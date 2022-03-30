74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Courts

Hearing for murder suspect in teen’s fentanyl death delayed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2022 - 5:10 pm
 
Tom and Mihaela Steyer, right, and a family friend Jennifer Owens, second from right, speak wit ...
Tom and Mihaela Steyer, right, and a family friend Jennifer Owens, second from right, speak with Chief Deputy District Attorney Tina Talim outside of a hearing for Angelo Loza, who is charged with the murder of their son, Louis Steyer, 16, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. Loza’s attorney issued a continuance that delayed the preliminary hearing until April. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Angelo Loza (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Angelo Loza (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Jennifer Owens, a family friend, Mihaela Steyer and Tom Steyer wait attend a hearing for Angelo ...
Jennifer Owens, a family friend, Mihaela Steyer and Tom Steyer wait attend a hearing for Angelo Loza, who is charged with the murder of their son, Louis Steyer, 16, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. Loza’s attorney issued a continuance that delayed the preliminary hearing until April. He was not present at the hearing. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Tom and Mihaela Steyer wait outside of a hearing for Angelo Loza, who is charged with the murde ...
Tom and Mihaela Steyer wait outside of a hearing for Angelo Loza, who is charged with the murder of their son, Louis Steyer, 16, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. Loza’s attorney issued a continuance that delayed the preliminary hearing until April. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mihaela Steyer came to court Tuesday morning with a message on her neon pink T-shirt: “Drug Dealers Kill Children.”

She and her husband, Tom, showed up for the preliminary hearing of the 20-year-old man charged with murder in the fentanyl overdose death of their teenage son last summer, hoping to see the suspect’s face for the first time.

After months of anxious anticipation, the Steyers will have wait longer after Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum approved a motion Tuesday to delay Angelo Loza’s hearing until April 19.

Loza’s attorneys had a scheduling conflict and were litigating a jury trial, prosecutors said.

Mihaela Steyer noted that despite being charged with murder in October, Loza has not appeared in front of a judge and is out with no bail and no restrictions.

She questioned Chief Deputy District Attorney Tina Talim about it outside the courtroom.

Talim told the grieving mother that she is “entitled” to her complaints, adding that “theoretically, it could get continued to infinity.”

Talim told the Steyers that she and Deputy District Attorney Eckley Keach were ready to make their case Tuesday and will be ready next month.

During a preliminary hearing, a judge weighs evidence and determines if there is enough to move to trial.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Loza with fentanyl-laced pills three days after Mihaela Steyer found 16-year-old Louis Steyer dead in their North Las Vegas house on July 4. Loza admitted to selling Louis and the teenager’s friend pills earlier that week, according to his arrest report. He was arrested on a drug charge and released from the Clark County Detention Center on his own recognizance, records show.

When prosecutors tacked on one count each of murder and second-degree murder in October, Loza was only issued a summons for a hearing only attended by his attorney in December.

That Loza has not faced a judge has perplexed the Steyers, who say they are disappointed with the criminal justice system.

They said that in a March 11 meeting with prosecutors, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson blamed Loza’s lack of bail on a “quirk” in the system.

Citing an open investigation, Wolfson declined to comment.

Baucum’s executive assistant said that the bail concerns would be addressed during the preliminary hearing.

“Going by the rules, you leave him free forever,” a teary-eyed Mihaela Steyer said about Loza.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Get out of my lane: HOV system regulations could change in future
Get out of my lane: HOV system regulations could change in future
2
Political consultant arrested at Strip casino after fight with partner
Political consultant arrested at Strip casino after fight with partner
3
Boutique hotel near Strip sold to ‘cannabis-friendly’ operator
Boutique hotel near Strip sold to ‘cannabis-friendly’ operator
4
Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer
Strip stabbing victim was off-duty police officer
5
NFL releases link, app to attend NFL draft festivities
NFL releases link, app to attend NFL draft festivities
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika Nikoubin. The ...
Woman accused of US-Iran revenge stabbing to get competency evaluation
The Associated Press

A woman accused of retaliating for the death of an Iranian military leader in an American drone strike two years ago by stabbing a man she met on a date will get a competency evaluation before facing criminal charges, court records show.