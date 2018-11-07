Hearing set for 17-year-old suspect in North Las Vegas gang shooting

A North Las Vegas judge on Wednesday scheduled a preliminary hearing for a 17-year-old suspect in a deadly gang-related shooting that investigators believe targeted the wrong house.

Erin Deshawn Lynn Hines, 17, the suspect in the shooting of an 11-year-old girl in North Las Vegas, appears for arraignment at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Erin Deshawn Lynn Hines (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Erin Deshawn Lynn Hines, shackled in handcuffs and holding what appeared to be a copy of his criminal complaint, was in and out of Judge Natalie Tyrrell’s courtroom in about a minute Wednesday morning. He did not speak and through his attorney waived the reading of his charges.

Court records show that Hines faces one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, all with deadly weapon enhancements.

Tyrrell set his preliminary hearing for Nov. 21. Hines’ attorney declined to comment Wednesday.

The wrong-house shooting on Thursday night killed 11-year-old Angelina Erives, who was sitting at her kitchen table working on a science project with her mom and sisters, ages 14 and 6, when at least a dozen bullets pierced the front of their home at 6705 Courtney Michelle Street, according to her family.

North Las Vegas police have said that a 33-year-old man also was in the home, though Angelina was the only one hit.

Hines was arrested Thursday night shortly after the shooting, when a silver 2007 Nissan Altima seen fleeing the scene broke down a few blocks from away, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty.

Another suspect in the shooting, Guy Lee Banks III, 19, died Saturday from a head wound. According to police, he was shot by a neighbor who witnessed the shooting and fired with his legally owned handgun at the fleeing Nissan.

Police believe the shooters arrived at the home in the Nissan and exited the car before firing.

Patty said Wednesday that police were still searching for multiple suspects wanted in the shooting.

