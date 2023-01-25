49°F
Courts

Hearing set for RJ request for sanctions against Metro — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 25, 2023 - 8:36 am
 
Updated January 25, 2023 - 9:17 am
Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German on the Strip on June 2, 2021. He wa ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German on the Strip on June 2, 2021. He was fatally stabbed in September 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A hearing is set for Wednesday morning on the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s request for sanctions against the Metropolitan Police Department for failing to inform the newspaper that investigators have searched the cellphone of slain reporter Jeff German.

District Judge Michelle Leavitt is overseeing a hearing regarding the motion, which is part of the Review-Journal’s legal battle to prevent officials from searching German’s personal devices, including his cellphone and computers, which could contain information about his confidential sources.

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is accused of killing German outside the investigative reporter’s home on Sept. 2. German, 69, had worked as a reporter for nearly 40 years and recently had reported on Telles’ conduct as an elected official and allegations that he had created a toxic work environment.

Following German’s killing, police seized his cellphone from his body and personal devices from his home. The Review-Journal first filed court documents to prevent a search of the devices on Sept. 26 and has argued that the information on German’s devices is protected by Nevada’s shield law.

In the motion for sanctions, the Review-Journal argued that officials misled the paper by stating in written communication and during court hearings that German’s devices had not been searched.

Unredacted copies of police search warrants released in November stated that police identified Telles as a person of interest “utilizing LVMPD records, video surveillance, and legally obtained data from German’s phone.”

Metro has argued that the newspaper cannot request sanctions because it lacks standing to interfere in the search of German’s devices.

The department has claimed its investigators want access to the devices to search for information that would be useful to both the prosecution and Telles’ defense, and that not searching the devices would violate Telles’ constitutional rights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

