Hearing set for seized personal devices of slain reporter

A district judge is expected to hear arguments on Tuesday regarding officials’ push to search the seized personal devices of slain reporter Jeff German.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office on May 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A district judge is expected to hear arguments on Tuesday regarding officials’ push to search the seized personal devices of slain investigative reporter Jeff German.

Last week, District Judge Nadia Krall granted a temporary restraining order that prevented police, prosecutors and public defenders from searching personal electronic devices that Review-Journal editors believe German used for work, including a cellphone, hard drive and multiple computers.

German, 69, was found dead of stab wounds outside his Las Vegas home, where police seized the devices. Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who was the subject of German’s reporting, is accused of fatally stabbing the journalist.

The Review-Journal filed a request for the emergency order last week, after officials asserted they could begin searching German’s devices. The newspaper also filed a motion requesting that a third party help review the devices to determine what information could be passed on to attorneys, and that the devices be returned to the Review-Journal following the review process.

Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook has said the newspaper requested the restraining order to protect the identities of German’s confidential sources and the information they provided him throughout his decadeslong career in Las Vegas.

Attorneys representing the newspaper have argued that the Metropolitan Police Department’s seizure of German’s devices violated Nevada’s shield law and the federal Privacy Protection Act. Meanwhile, Metro attorneys have asserted in court documents that Telles’ constitutional rights “take precedence over any reporter’s rights.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.