Hearing set for trio charged in Las Vegas man’s torture

Three people accused of torturing a Las Vegas man in the desert for hours before killing him near Pahrump in August are appearing in a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Brad Mehn, from left, Heather Pate and Kevin Dent attend a hearing at Pahrump Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Mehn, Pate and Dent are accused of torturing Roy Jaggers, forcing him to walk off a cliff and shooting him at Cathedral Canyon. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Brad Mehn, background from left, Heather Pate and Kevin Dent listen to Dent's attorney, Jason Earnest, far left, during a hearing at Pahrump Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Pate, Dent and Mehn are accused of torturing Roy Jaggers, forcing him to walk off a cliff and shooting him at Cathedral Canyon. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Heather Pate enters the courtroom for her hearing at Pahrump Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Pate, Kevin Dent and Brad Mehn are accused of torturing Roy Jaggers, forcing him to walk off a cliff and shooting him at Cathedral Canyon. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Kassy Robinson holds her son Roy Jaggers' photograph at her Las Vegas home on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Jaggers' neighbor Heather Pate, her boyfriend Kevin Dent and her former boyfriend Brad Mehn have been accused of torturing and killing Jaggers. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas resident Heather Pate, 27; her boyfriend, 36-year-old Kevin Dent; and her former boyfriend 37-year-old Brad Mehn, have been charged with murder with a deadly weapon and kidnapping with a deadly weapon in connection with the slaying of 27-year-old Roy Jaggers. The Las Vegas man’s body was found Aug. 1 in Cathedral Canyon near Pahrump, court records show.

Following the preliminary hearing, Pahrump Justice of the Peace Kent Jasperson could decide whether prosecutors have enough evidence to present the charges against Pate, Dent and Mehn to a jury.

Jaggers was tortured with a blowtorch, knives, baton and axe, then was stripped of his clothes and forced to walk off a cliff, authorities said. Mehn then shot him repeatedly with a shotgun, court records alleged.

Pate and her boyfriend are accused of luring Jaggers to Pate’s home because they thought he had hurt Pate’s child, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office has said.

Deputies arrested Pate, Dent and Mehn within 36 hours of the initial 911 call reporting the discovery of Jaggers’ body, the Sheriff’s Office has said.

According to arrest reports, all three suspects confessed to the killing.

Jaggers suffered injuries to his legs and right hand, with gunshot wounds, stab wounds, burn wounds and blunt force trauma to his head, the reports stated.

After Jaggers was lured to Pate’s home, he was handcuffed and forced into her car, the reports said. Pate and Dent drove Jaggers to the Bell Vista shooting range in Pahrump, where Mehn met them. The Sheriff’s Office has said the three tortured Jaggers for hours.

The suspects then drove Jaggers to Mehn’s home in Pahrump “so that Mehn could switch vehicles,” according to police. The trio then “taped the victim up in a tarp” and drove him to Cathedral Canyon, the reports stated.

Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia has said he is considering pursuing the death penalty for at least one of the suspects.

