Helicopter, dash cameras captured moment trooper was struck by carjacking suspect

Dash and helicopter cameras captured the moment Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May was struck by a carjacking suspect last summer on Interstate 15 as the trooper was laying down spike strips.

Trooper Micah May (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Douglas Claiborne, 60 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police detective Jason Leavitt, left, and Hearing Officer William Jansen leave the podium after Leavitt testified during the fact finding review in the death of Douglas Claiborne, at the Commission Chambers inside the Clark County Government Center on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Claiborne fatally stuck Trooper Micah May with his car in July 2021 (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police detective Jason Leavitt, left, and Hearing Officer William Jansen leave the podium after Leavitt testified during the fact finding review in the death of Douglas Claiborne, at the Commission Chambers inside the Clark County Government Center on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Claiborne fatally stuck Trooper Micah May with his car in July 2021 (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police detective Jason Leavitt, left, testifies during the fact finding review in the death of Douglas Claiborne, at the Commission Chambers inside the Clark County Government Center on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Claiborne fatally stuck Trooper Micah May with his car in July 2021 (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Douglas Claiborne’s butcher knife and a 2020 Hyundai are displayed as Las Vegas police detective Jason Leavitt testifies during the fact finding review in the death of Claiborne, at the Commission Chambers inside the Clark County Government Center on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Claiborne fatally stuck Trooper Micah May with his car in July 2021 (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Douglas Claiborne’s photograph and applicable charges, had Claiborne survived, are displayed as Las Vegas police detective Jason Leavitt testifies during the fact finding review in the death of Claiborne, at the Commission Chambers inside the Clark County Government Center on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Claiborne fatally stuck Trooper Micah May with his car in July 2021 (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police detective Jason Leavitt, left, testifies as Hearing Officer William Jansen looks on during the fact finding review in the death of Douglas Claiborne, at the Commission Chambers inside the Clark County Government Center on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Claiborne fatally stuck Trooper Micah May with his car in July 2021 (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Dash and helicopter cameras captured the moment Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May was struck by a carjacking suspect last summer on Interstate 15 as the trooper was laying down spike strips.

May ran into the middle of the highway and threw the sticks to deflate the fleeing vehicle and turned to run back, according to video shown at suspect Douglas Claiborne’s fact-finding review. But about the same time on July 27, Claiborne made a “hard left” turn, hitting May at about 58 mph, Las Vegas police detective Jason Leavitt said.

Claiborne had evaded seven previous stop sticks attempts during the roughly 30-mile chase, Leavitt said.

A critically-wounded May was lodged through the stolen car’s windshield until troopers — who had been pursuing Claiborne for about 40 minutes — crashed into the car about 1 1/12 miles later, before the Spring Mountain Road exit.

Asked why troopers had not stopped Claiborne before he hit May, Leavitt said he could not comment on another agency’s policies, but noted that pursuing troopers had not been trained in the “Pit Maneuver” — a law enforcement technique in which a cruiser hits a vehicle causing it to spin out.

After Claiborne was stopped, three parole and probation officers and a trooper opened fire into the car when they said the suspect reached for the trooper’s gun, Leavitt said. In a graphic photo shown Monday, the left arm of an immobile Claiborne’s was seen reaching across his body toward May’s gun belt.

Claiborne was shot 18 times, but the trooper was not hit by bullets despite his proximity. The Metropolitan Police Department investigated the shooting and presented the findings at the fact-finding review, which is held after the Clark County District Attorney’s Office makes a preliminary determination that no charges will be filed against officers who kill someone.

Claiborne died at the scene while May died two days later at University Medical Center, where he was flown by a Metro helicopter.

A toxicology report showed that Claiborne had drugs in his system including 9,000 nanograms of methamphetamine.

Blood levels of meth between 200 and 600 nanograms per milliliter can “also illicit restlessness, confusion, hallucinations, circulatory collapse and convulsions,” according to the report prepared by NMS Labs in Pennsylvania.

Officials at the time said Claiborne had intentionally struck May. Asked about it on Monday, Leavitt said that could not be certain because it was impossible to find out what Claiborne was thinking at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.