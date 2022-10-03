Hells Angels leader arrested in Las Vegas court

Officials continued to search for two suspects recently indicted on racketeering and gang charges in connection with a late May shooting.

Richard Devries, 66, right, appears in court with his attorney Richard Schonfeld on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. Devries is one of three men arrested in connection with a shooting between members of the rival Hells Angels and the Vagos Motorcycle Club on U.S. Highway 95 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The reputed president of the Las Vegas Hells Angels was arrested during a court hearing on Monday, as officials continued to search for two suspects recently indicted on racketeering and gang charges in connection with a shooting that injured members of the rivals Vagos Motorcycle Club.

Richard Devries was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, prosecutor Michael Dickerson said. Devries is one of eight men recently indicted on racketeering charges in connection with the May shooting on a Henderson highway, according to a copy of the previously sealed indictment obtained by the Review-Journal.

Dickerson said officials were still searching for two of the recently indicted men — Taylor Rodriguez and Rayann Mollasgo.

Records show that Aaron Chun, 32, Cameron Treich, 34, and Russell Smith, 27, were all booked into the jail on Sept. 26. Roneric Padilla, 39, was booked on Aug. 12, and Stephen Alo, 46, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on Sept. 27. Alo also faces a domestic battery charge in Henderson, jail records show.

The men face more than 35 charges, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, battery, assault and discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure. Some of the charges carry enhancements for promoting or assisting a criminal gang, according to the indictment.

Devries was initially arrested in May alongside Smith and Alo, who prosecutors have described as “prospects” for the Hells Angels. They were released from custody following their first arrest after posting a $75,000 bail.

Defense attorneys for Devries, Smith and Alo did not immediately reply to request for comment.

Prosecutors have accused Hells Angels members of opening fire and injuring six Vagos motorcyclists on May 29 on U.S. Highway 95, west of Wagon Wheel Drive. A seventh person, who prosecutors said was a Hells Angels member, also arrived at a hospital with injuries following the confrontation.

The shooting happened after a Memorial Day weekend ride from Hoover Dam to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, police have said.

Prosecutors have said the gunfire may have been in retaliation for a San Bernardino, California, shooting that left a Hells Angels motorcyclist dead, although a Vagos member challenged the claim during a grand jury hearing in June, according to court transcripts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.