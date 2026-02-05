Henderson cop tackled, punched man picking up cans, lawsuit says

A man claimed that a Henderson police officer tackled him to the ground and punched him in the face, which left him with injuries, according to a lawsuit.

A screenshot from body camera footage captured by the Henderson Police Department shows an exchange between Victor Chavez and Henderson Police Department officers during Chavez's Sept. 28, 2025, arrest, on suspicion of tampering with a trash receptacle and resisting and obstructing a public officer, all misdemeanors. The charges were dismissed, according to Henderson Municipal Court records. (Courtesy of Breeden Malpractice & Injury Law)

A man who was arrested by Henderson police after officers said they found him rummaging through trash cans near a community center has filed a lawsuit alleging that an arresting officer tackled him to the ground and punched him in the face, leaving him with bruising, hemorrhaging, blurred vision and other injuries.

Victor Chavez said he was collecting discarded aluminum cans in the area of the Valley View Recreation Center, near Major Avenue and Boulder Highway, on Sept. 28, when Henderson Police Department officer Ernesto Trejo approached while Chavez was in a parking lot and “needlessly and aggressively” subdued Chavez, according to a complaint filed in District Court on Jan. 23.

The complaint does not state what prompted Trejo to engage with Chavez, but a Henderson Police Department report from the Sept. 28 arrest said Trejo and another officer were on patrol in the area when they spotted multiple trash cans in the vicinity rummaged through and trash strewn around. A short time later, officers found Chavez collecting aluminum cans from another nearby trash can and stopped Chavez on suspicion he was tampering with city trash receptacles, a violation of Henderson’s municipal code, according to the arrest report.

Chavez, the report said, became “visibly upset” after officers approached, and he rebuffed commands to come to the front of Trejo’s patrol vehicle.

Arrest details

“Victor was lawfully ordered to come to the front of the patrol vehicle, and he stated that he was not going anywhere and that he was being harassed,” the complaint said, noting an additional police unit was called to the scene due to Chavez being allegedly uncooperative. “Victor was advised multiple times that he would be taken to jail if he did not obey our commands.”

After additional officers arrived, Trejo and his patrol partner, identified in the report only as “M. Jordan,” then approached Chavez to escort him to the front of their patrol vehicle, prompting Chavez to pull away. Trejo then “performed a takedown” on Chavez in an attempt to handcuff him, the arrest report said.

Trejo hit Chavez at least once in the right side of his face with a closed fist, police said, after Chavez continued to ignore officer commands that he bring his arms behind his back. Officers then took Chavez into custody, transported him to a local hospital for swelling around his right eye, and transferred him to the Henderson Detention Center afterward, according to the arrest report.

Charges dismissed

Henderson Municipal Court records show Chavez had faced misdemeanor charges of obstructing and resisting a public officer and interfering with a trash receptacle, all of which were dismissed.

Chavez at no point attempted to physically threaten, kick, punch or bite officers, according to the complaint. But at some point during the exchange, Trejo tackled and punched Chavez, the complaint alleged.

“Despite the lack of any physical threat, Trejo acted suddenly and physically toward Chavez, tackling Chavez to the ground, punching him to the face, and manipulating his upper body arms in a manner (Chavez’s) body couldn’t tolerate due to prior surgeries,” the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Chavez suffered a black right eye, a fractured right cheek bone and related hemorrhage in and around the right eye with blurred vision, bilateral rotator cuff tears, and other injuries.

Chavez claims his injuries caused him pain, suffering and emotional distress, and accused the city and Trejo of negligence, battery, and violating his federal civil rights and Nevada constitutional rights. Chavez is seeking damages in excess of $15,000.

Attorney Adam Breeden, who is representing Chavez, said Wednesday his client was still distraught over the encounter. The city has sent an early settlement request but Breeden said he hasn’t yet discussed with Chavez the possibility settling out of court.

“It should have been avoided,” Breeden said of Chavez’s arrest.

A city of Henderson spokesperson said in an email Jan. 27 that Trejo remains employed at the Henderson Police Department but did not respond for a request to comment about the lawsuit.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.