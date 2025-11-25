Henderson Councilwoman Carrie Cox pleads not guilty to recording colleague

Henderson Councilwoman Carrie Cox pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to monitoring or attempting to monitor a private conversation that involved another councilwoman and local business leaders in January.

Henderson Councilwoman Carrie Cox, left, appears with defense attorney Josh Tomsheck at her arraignment hearing at the Regional Justice Center on charges of monitoring or attempting to monitor a private conversation Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cox told Senior Judge David Barker at Tuesday’s hearing that she understood the charges being brought against her and waived the right to a trial within 60 days.

Cox and her attorney Josh Tomsheck declined to comment as they left the courtroom.

A day earlier, Cox was censured at a special Henderson City Council meeting in connection with the alleged surreptitious recording of Councilwoman Monica Larson and other alleged ethical violations highlighted in a Metropolitan Police Department report that led to Cox’s indictment earlier this month.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Barker also continued a no-contact order between Cox and Larson.

Police said Larson was having a private conversation with real estate broker Michael Hiltz and developer Richard Smith at Henderson City Hall in January when Cox emerged from a curtain and told them she had been recording them. Detectives searched Cox’s Apple iCloud account, which revealed a video appearing to show Cox behind a curtain recording a muffled conversation, as well as several alleged violations of Nevada’s ethics law.

The censure resolution passed 4-0 Monday limits Cox’s communications with city officials to only the Henderson city clerk, the city attorney and the city manager’s offices.

Larson, who attended Tuesday’s hearing, told reporters afterward that the council censured Cox because of allegations she ran an unlicensed childcare business out of her home, meddled in Henderson Police Department affairs, used city resources to write a character letter for an acquaintance facing discipline from a state licensing board and leaked information to reporters.

“Censuring was a result of an over 70-page report by the Metro Police Department’s specialized unit for political corruption,” said Larson, who on Monday called on Cox to resign. “That has nothing to do with today … censure had to happen due to the egregious incidents that are listed in the report.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.