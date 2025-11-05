Henderson councilwoman indicted, ordered to have no contact with another councilwoman
Henderson Councilwoman Carrie Cox has been indicted on a count of monitoring or attempting to monitor a private conversation, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Colleen Baharav said at a grand jury return hearing that prosecutors would request a summons with an own recognizance walk-through as well as an order that Cox have no contact with Monica Larson, another member of the Henderson City Council, except during council meetings.
Chief District Judge Jerry Wiese granted the request for Cox to have no contact with Larson other than at council meetings. The two councilwomen were both at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Henderson City Council.
Cox is due in court Nov. 20.
She pushed back on the allegations in a brief phone interview.
“It’s a witch hunt,” said Cox, adding, “This has come as a complete surprise to me.”
