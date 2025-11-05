Henderson councilwoman indicted, ordered to have no contact with another councilwoman

Councilwoman Carrie Cox was indicted on a count of monitoring or attempting to monitor a private conversation, prosecutors said.

Critics say this court program targeted the homeless. Here’s why Strip casinos want it back

CCSD police officer pleads no contest in death of his K-9 partner

Man who killed 2 in Las Vegas apartment shooting gets decades in prison

Man who shot, killed Las Vegas dentist in 1980 gets life without parole

Henderson City Councilwoman Carrie Cox talks about embattled Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick during a Henderson City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Henderson Councilwoman Carrie Cox has been indicted on a count of monitoring or attempting to monitor a private conversation, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Colleen Baharav said at a grand jury return hearing that prosecutors would request a summons with an own recognizance walk-through as well as an order that Cox have no contact with Monica Larson, another member of the Henderson City Council, except during council meetings.

Chief District Judge Jerry Wiese granted the request for Cox to have no contact with Larson other than at council meetings. The two councilwomen were both at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Henderson City Council.

Cox is due in court Nov. 20.

She pushed back on the allegations in a brief phone interview.

“It’s a witch hunt,” said Cox, adding, “This has come as a complete surprise to me.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.