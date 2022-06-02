Henderson highway shooting may have been retaliation, prosecutor says

A prosecutor said the killing of a Hells Angels member in April may have led to Sunday’s shooting.

Richard Devries, 66, makes his initial court appearances in Henderson Justice Court Thursday, June 2, 2022. He is a suspect in a shooting between Hells Angels and rival Vagos bikers on Sunday on U.S. Highway 95 according to police. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Stephen Alo, 46, left, and Russell Smith, 26, make initial court appearances in Henderson Justice Court Thursday, June 2, 2022. They are suspects in a shooting between Hells Angels and rival Vagos bikers on Sunday on U.S. Highway 95 according to police. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Russell Smith, from left, Stephen Alo and Richard Devries (Henderson Police Department)

A highway shooting in Henderson involving rival motorcycle gangs may have been an act of retaliation, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle Pieper said a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang was killed in April in San Bernardino, California, and the killing may have led to Sunday’s shooting on U.S. Highway 95.

Three Hells Angels bikers are accused of opening fire Sunday on members of the rival Vagos gang. The suspects appeared on Thursday in Henderson Justice Court, where bail for each was set at $380,000.

Russell Smith, 26, Stephen Alo, 46, and Richard Devries, 66, each face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, six counts of battery with a deadly weapon and six counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, court records show.

Devries was identified in a Henderson Police Department arrest report as the president of the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels. Alo and Smith are described in the report as prospects for the chapter.

Early Sunday, as members of the Vagos biker gang were preparing for the “Flags over Dam” ride near Hoover Dam, they saw multiple members of the Hells Angels group “riding around,” the report said.

The Vagos riders then went to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, where the same Hells Angels prospects “drove through the cemetery and began to cause problems,” according to the report.

Police said the Vagos members were riding north on U.S. Highway 95 near Wagon Wheel Drive when multiple Hells Angels members pulled up next to the Vagos group.

Some of the Hells Angels riders tried to kick a Vagos rider over, and one Hells Angels member “stood up on their motorcycle and started shooting,” the report said.

Six of the Vagos riders were injured, and two were in critical condition as of Sunday. Police previously said a seventh person wounded in the shooting showed up at a local hospital with survivable injuries, although it was unclear if the person was affiliated with either group.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.