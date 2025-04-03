43°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Henderson man accused of online threat to Jewish community

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A prisoner with MS-13 gang tattoos stands in his cell as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noe ...
Fugitive Las Vegas MS-13 leader arrested; had illegally re-entered US
Clark County School District building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Lawsuit: Pregnant CCSD teacher ‘violently’ punched in stomach
Victor Cardena-Pizarro, from left, Damian Delgado and Luis Alfredo Pizarro-Cardena, three of fo ...
Prosecutors drop charges against 2 in slaying of a 17-year-old
The Clark County Detention Center at 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., is pictured, on Thursday, Apri ...
How does bail work in Las Vegas?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

A Henderson man is accused of threatening to kill Jewish people in an online post.

Michael Tomasino, 38, posted on the website 4chan that he is an “antisemite” and that he planned to “kill” as many Jewish people — he is alleged to have used an antisemitic epithet — as he could before he would die by suicide, according to an indictment returned March 27 by a Clark County grand jury.

Tomasino faces one charge of making threats or conveying false information related to an act of terrorism, according to court records.

The multi-agency Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center helped investigate the allegations, court records showed. Though the March 11 post was anonymous on 4chan, it was later traced to Tomasino’s residence, according to court documents.

Tomasino’s bail was set at $50,000. As of Wednesday evening, he remained in custody at Clark County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

Tomasino faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of not more than $5,000, according to Nevada law.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Clark County Detention Center at 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., is pictured, on Thursday, Apri ...
How does bail work in Las Vegas?
By / RJ

For the hundreds of people who go through the criminal justice system in Las Vegas, many will have to decide to pay cash bail or go through a bail bondsman.

MORE STORIES