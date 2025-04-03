Henderson man accused of online threat to Jewish community

Michael Tomasino, 38, faces one charge of making threats or conveying false information related to an act of terrorism, according to court records.

A Henderson man is accused of threatening to kill Jewish people in an online post.

Michael Tomasino, 38, posted on the website 4chan that he is an “antisemite” and that he planned to “kill” as many Jewish people — he is alleged to have used an antisemitic epithet — as he could before he would die by suicide, according to an indictment returned March 27 by a Clark County grand jury.

Tomasino faces one charge of making threats or conveying false information related to an act of terrorism, according to court records.

The multi-agency Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center helped investigate the allegations, court records showed. Though the March 11 post was anonymous on 4chan, it was later traced to Tomasino’s residence, according to court documents.

Tomasino’s bail was set at $50,000. As of Wednesday evening, he remained in custody at Clark County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

Tomasino faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of not more than $5,000, according to Nevada law.

