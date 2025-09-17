Henderson man accused of smuggling, misbranding erectile dysfunction drugs

A Henderson resident allegedly made more than $2.5 million selling misbranded prescription drugs used for erectile dysfunction, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A Henderson man has been indicted after he allegedly made more than $2.5 million selling misbranded prescription drugs used for erectile dysfunction, federal prosecutors said.

David Ralph Webber, who was indicted on July 30, appeared in court for the first time related to the allegations on Sept. 10, and faced charges related to smuggling prescription drugs containing sildenafil and tadalafil into the U.S., according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Nevada.

Sildenafil and tadalafil are the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis.

“Americans depend on the FDA to ensure that drugs are safe and accurately labeled,” said Robert M. Iwanicki, special agent in charge of the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations Los Angeles Field Office, in a statement. “Today’s announcement illustrates our ongoing emphasis on holding accountable people who circumvent federal regulations and jeopardize public health.”

After smuggling the drugs into the country, Webber sold the drugs to retailers including smoke shops, convenience stores and adult novelty stores, the news release alleged, along with selling to consumers on his website under different names.

A packaging company was allegedly paid by Webber to list false ingredients with claims that the drugs were natural ingredients, the U.S. attorney’s office stated. It was also alleged in the statement that buyers did not know they were taking prescription medication.

Webber faces “one count of introduction of a misbranded drug into interstate commerce, four counts of wholesale distribution of prescription drugs without a license, and seven counts of smuggling,” the news release said.

A jury trial is scheduled for Nov 18.

