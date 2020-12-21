Henderson man faces federal fraud charges over $1.6M in COVID loans

A Henderson man was indicted on federal fraud charges after prosecutors said he illegally obtained more than $1.6 million in COVID-19 loans.

(Getty Images)

Bryan Robinson, 37, of Henderson was charged with two counts of wire fraud and one count of engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds, after he obtained money through applications with the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors said Robinson “perpetrated a scheme” to submit fraudulent applications through the Small Business Administration and a financial technology company.

The loans are guaranteed for relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act, which allows for up to $2 million for eligible small businesses.

Robinson submitted two applications for ATeam LLC, a dance company he reported had 37 employees, “significant payroll expenses and substantial revenue,” according to a DOJ news release. “But ATeam in fact was a dance company and did not pay any wages.”

Robinson never used the money for payroll, instead paying for personal expenses and transferring the money to other business, the release stated.

Robinson’s attorney, Dustin Marcello, declined to comment on the allegations.

