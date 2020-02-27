Henderson man faces sentencing in fatal abuse of 3-year-old daughter

Justin Bennett, 26, pleaded guilty in January to murder and 31 counts of child abuse after prosecutors said he tortured his young daughters for about 18 months.

Justin Bennett appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Justin Bennett appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Henderson man who pleaded guilty to beating his 3-year-old daughter to death in 2016 was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

Justin Bennett, 26, pleaded guilty in January to murder and 31 counts of child abuse after prosecutors said he tortured his young daughters for about 18 months, leading to the death of a 3-year-old girl identified only as “Abygaile B.” in court documents.

Prosecutors initially sought the death penalty in the case, but made a plea deal with Bennett.

In the 36 hours leading up to Abygaile’s death, she suffered a broken back, three broken ribs and severe blunt-force trauma to her chest that tore the right atrium of her heart.

Bennett’s 2017 indictment details more abuse, stating that Bennett would hit and kick the girls, throw them against a wall, force feed them hot foods, cover their mouths and plug their noses. In one instance, court documents state, Bennett sliced open one girl’s unhealed head wound.

His other daughters, who were 2 and 4 at the time, survived and were placed in their grandparents’ custody.

Last year, the county reached a $100,000 settlement with the girls’ maternal grandmother, Bernadine Morimoto, who sued it claiming that county welfare officials botched the handling of a Child Protective Services case.

Her attorneys said police reported the children’s physical abuse to CPS about six months before Abygaile’s death, but officials improperly assigned the case to a contractor called HopeLink that handles “low-priority” matters.

The child abuse investigation revealed Bennett had forced mustard into his daughters’ mouths when they lied and made them take cold showers as punishment, Henderson police wrote in a report at the time of Bennett’s arrest. But the agency found there was no present or impending danger to the girls and recommended both parents take parenting classes.

Bennett completed only one of the classes in April 2016, less than three months before Abygaile’s death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.