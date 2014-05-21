Henderson pedestrian safety enforcement nets 102 citations

Henderson police and two other agencies issued 102 citations to motorists for failing to stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk during a three-week effort to increase pedestrian safety awareness in the city.

(Thinkstock)

Officers from Boulder City and the Nevada Highway Patrol helped Henderson stop 161 motorists between April 23 and May 13, targeting intersections with clearly marked crosswalks and looking for not only motorists but also pedestrians not crossing the streets safely.

The units also issued 11 tickets for il­legal cellphone use and 24 tickets to motorists with no insurance, registration violations, or driving on a revoked, suspended or expired driver’s license.

On May 3, Henderson resident Yvonne Arleen Harris was struck and killed by an SUV while crossing the street at Lake Mead Parkway and Taylor Street. Henderson police believe the 39-year-old woman used a crosswalk but was crossing against the signals. Police said Wednesday they did not believe the driver was speeding, but the incident is still under investigation.

Henderson had one pedestrian death last year, while the total in Clark County rose to 51 fatalities last year from 43 in 2012. Seventy-one pedestrians died statewide in 2013. Nationwide, 4,432 pedestrians died in accidents involving motor vehicles in 2011, accounting for about 14 percent of the total number of traffic fatalities for the year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Henderson police received a $188,000 federal grant to help fund their part of the Joining Forces program. The grant provides funding for enforcement and education to reduce deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways. Enforcement efforts during the year will focus on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.

