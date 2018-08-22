Henderson woman indicted in 2017 drug overdose death

A federal grand jury indicted a Henderson woman on 10 counts related to opioid drug trafficking, including distributing a substance resulting in a person’s death, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

(Getty Images)

A federal grand jury indicted a Henderson woman on 10 counts related to opioid drug trafficking, including distributing a substance resulting in a person’s death, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Tianna Christina Cordova, 34, is accused of distributing a drug containing fentanyl — a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine — on March 14, 2017, that led to an overdose death, a DOJ release said.

On June 21, police searched the Henderson home of Cordova and Robert James Thornburg, 36, the release said. Police found oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam, four firearms and cash, the release said.

Cordova was charged with one count each of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of illegal use of a communication facility.

Thornburg was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The two had been charged in a seven-count indictment in July, the release said. The charges, also in the latest indictment, include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, five counts of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.