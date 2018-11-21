Henderson woman pleads guilty in drug case that led to overdose death

A Henderson woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of distributing fentanyl that resulted in a person’s death.

Tianna Christina Cordova, 35, wiped tears from her eyes as she entered her plea to one count of distributing a drug containing fentanyl — a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine — on March 14, 2017, that led to an overdose death, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents identified the deceased by the initials C.K.

At a sentencing set for February, Cordova faces a sentence of five to 15 years in federal prison.

On June 21, police searched the Henderson home of Cordova and Robert James Thornburg, 36, and found oxycodone, hydrocodone, alprazolam, four firearms and cash, according to court documents.

Cordova initially was charged with one count each of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and illegal use of a communication facility.

Thornburg was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. His trial is scheduled for next month.

