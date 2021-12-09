Henry Ruggs’ DUI case returns to court Thursday morning

Lawyers involved in Henry Ruggs’ DUI case are set to appear in court again Thursday morning for a hearing about his medical records.

Henry Ruggs, right, former Raiders wide receiver, accused of DUI resulting in death, enters the courtroom with attorney Richard Schonfeld at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

At issue is whether prosecutors will be permitted to access Ruggs’ records or call medical professionals to testify about the former Raiders wide receiver’s care.

Defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld have claimed that releasing the records and allowing the testimony would violate doctor-patient privilege.

Schonfeld presented the defense argument during a Wednesday hearing, and another hearing is scheduled for early Thursday morning.

Ruggs’ attorneys said they expect Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Robert Walsh to make a decision on Thursday.

“I agree that the order is broad, over-broad, and I believe it needs to be limited,” Walsh said during Wednesday’s hearing.

Ruggs, 22, has been charged with felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with the Nov. 2 crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and injured his girlfriend.

He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence, court records show. Authorities have said a loaded weapon was found in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray after the crash.

Schonfeld said that while Nevada law allows for the release of Ruggs’ blood test results, prosecutors should not have asked to present testimony from medical professionals.

Prosecutor Eric Bauman said Wednesday that he would only want medical professionals to testify about Ruggs’ blood test.

After Ruggs’ first court appearance on Nov. 3, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he was told that Ruggs had suffered leg injuries. Ruggs first appeared in court in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace.

Ruggs was reportedly driving 156 mph just seconds before the fiery pre-dawn crash. Prosecutors have said his blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada, after the crash.

He could face up to 40 years behind bars if convicted of the DUI counts.

