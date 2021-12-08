Henry Ruggs’ lawyers aim to block release of medical records

Lawyers for Henry Ruggs are set to argue in court on Wednesday that turning over his medical records would violate the former Raiders player’s doctor-patient privilege.

Lawyers for Henry Ruggs claim that turning over his medical records and allowing health professionals to testify on the former Raiders player’s care would violate doctor-patient privilege.

They are expected to present their arguments on the matter at an early morning court hearing on Wednesday.

Ruggs, 22, has been charged with felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with the Nov. 2 crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and injured Ruggs’ girlfriend, Rudy Washington.

He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence, court records show. Authorities have said a loaded weapon was found in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray after the crash.

Washington’s lawyer, Peter Christiansen, joined a motion from Ruggs’ lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, to halt the release of the couple’s medical records, court documents show.

“Patients would presumably be hesitant to interact candidly and openly with medical professionals if they knew that conclusions drawn from those interactions could be used against them in future legal proceedings,” Chesnoff and Schonfeld wrote in the motion. “These policy considerations are especially strong in the present context, where a patient allegedly involved in a fatal car accident is transported by ambulance to the hospital for emergency medical treatment.”

Prosecutors argued in subsequent court filings that investigators are only requesting Ruggs’ medical records regarding potential blood, breath and urine tests. For Washington, prosecutors are seeking documentation of X-Rays, MRI scans, CT scans and radiology records.

In court documents filed Dec. 1, defense attorneys argued that a request for testimony from medical professionals or any record other than a blood test is still too broad.

”The reality is the law permits the production of the blood test results only,” defense attorneys wrote. “Nothing more.”

After Ruggs’ first court appearance on Nov. 3, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he was told that Ruggs had suffered leg injuries and that Washington had suffered a “significant” wrist injury. Ruggs first appeared in court in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace.

In previous filings, defense attorneys argued that the Las Vegas Justice Court does not have the jurisdiction to order criminal discovery prior to a preliminary hearing, which is when a judge determines if there is enough evidence for someone to stand trial. However, prosecutors wrote, that rule only applies to defendants seeking the discovery of new evidence prior to a preliminary hearing.

“To suggest that this Court lacks jurisdiction would be tantamount to suggesting that neither party can subpoena witnesses and compel their presence, an act which is authorized by the Justice Court for the purpose of preliminary hearings,” prosecutors wrote in court documents filed Nov. 3o.

Ruggs was reportedly driving 156 mph just seconds before the fiery pre-dawn crash. Prosecutors have said his blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada, after the crash.

He could face up to 40 years behind bars if convicted of the DUI counts.

