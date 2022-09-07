Henry Ruggs’ preliminary hearing delayed as lawyers await report

A preliminary hearing for the former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was postponed as lawyers wait for a final report from Las Vegas police.

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives at the courtroom for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Nov. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. He is accused of DUI resulting in death. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A preliminary hearing has been delayed for former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, as lawyers wait for a final report from Las Vegas police.

“What I’ve been told by the sitting detective is that it’s the longest and most comprehensive report he’s ever done,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman during a court hearing on Wednesday, when Ruggs’ preliminary hearing was scheduled to take place.

At a preliminary hearing, a judge determines if there is enough evidence in a case for a defendant to stand trial in District Court.

Defense attorney David Chesnoff told the judge that the delay in the preliminary hearing came from the Metropolitan Police Department, rather than the district attorney’s office.

“We will be prepared to go to court when the court orders us,” Chesnoff said following the hearing.

Zimmerman scheduled another hearing in the case for Oct. 12. Ruggs did not appear in court on Wednesday.

Ruggs was reportedly driving 156 mph seconds before the fiery predawn crash on Nov. 3 that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Prosecutors have said his blood alcohol level after the crash was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

The 23-year-old has been charged with felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with the crash. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence. Authorities have said a loaded weapon was found in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray after the crash.

Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Jenai Kilgo-Washington, who also goes by Rudy Washington, was injured in the crash, prosecutors have said.

