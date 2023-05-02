64°F
Courts

Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2023 - 8:42 am
 
Updated May 2, 2023 - 9:41 am
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs waits in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center i ...
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs waits in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Ruggs faces felony DUI charges in connection with a deadly crash in 2021. Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure again recused himself from overseeing the case. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs waits in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center i ...
Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs waits in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Ruggs faces felony DUI charges in connection with a deadly crash in 2021. Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure again recused himself from overseeing the case. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs is expected to plead guilty in connection with a DUI crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead in Las Vegas, his lawyers said Tuesday.

Ruggs faced charges of DUI, reckless driving and possession of a firearm while under the influence in connection with a fiery November 2021 crash that killed Tina Tintor and her dog. The criminal case against Ruggs has been repeatedly delayed due to a series of legal challenges since Ruggs’ arrest.

A preliminary hearing, when a judge listens to testimony and determines if there is enough evidence for a defendant to stand trial, was scheduled for Thursday, court records show.

Ruggs is accused of driving up to 156 mph down a residential street seconds before the fatal crash. Prosecutors have said that after the crash his blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

