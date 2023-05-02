Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs is expected to plead guilty in connection with a DUI crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead in Las Vegas, his lawyers said Tuesday.

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs waits in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Ruggs faces felony DUI charges in connection with a deadly crash in 2021. Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure again recused himself from overseeing the case. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ruggs faced charges of DUI, reckless driving and possession of a firearm while under the influence in connection with a fiery November 2021 crash that killed Tina Tintor and her dog. The criminal case against Ruggs has been repeatedly delayed due to a series of legal challenges since Ruggs’ arrest.

A preliminary hearing, when a judge listens to testimony and determines if there is enough evidence for a defendant to stand trial, was scheduled for Thursday, court records show.

Ruggs is accused of driving up to 156 mph down a residential street seconds before the fatal crash. Prosecutors have said that after the crash his blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

