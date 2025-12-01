High school football coach pleads guilty in lewdness case
Antwone Washington, a football coach and campus security officer at Valley High School, was indicted last year. He pleaded guilty Monday to two felonies.
A high school football coach pleaded guilty to two felonies on Monday after authorities accused him of having a sexual relationship with a student.
Antwone Washington, 46, pleaded guilty to a count of attempted use of a minor in producing child sexual abuse material and a count of lewdness with a child under 16.
Jada Cole, 27, another defendant in the case, pleaded guilty to the same charges.
Both have agreed to serve eight- to 25-year prison sentences.
Cole’s defense attorney, Michael Troiano, said his client “accepted early responsibility for her role in this case.” The attorney called the resolution “tough, but very fair.”
Washington, a football coach and campus security officer at Valley High School, was indicted last year on counts of kidnapping, use of a minor in producing pornography and statutory sexual seduction.
The student previously testified to grand jurors that she couldn’t count the number of sexual encounters she and Washington had.
Washington told police he had sex with the student but thought she was 16. He also said he was married, had three girlfriends and brought the girl to the apartment of one of the girlfriends for sex.
He appeared at the Monday hearing in jail custody. His current employment status is unclear; the Clark County School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The sexual encounters were documented in videos, police said. Prosecutors said the student appeared to be bound and unconscious in one video.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 12.
Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.