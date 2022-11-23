Homicide victim’s family identifies shooter, sues downtown nightclub

The family of a man fatally shot at a downtown Las Vegas nightclub has filed suit against the club, alleging negligence.

Jose Pena, 27, was shot multiple times around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 23 at Club 2100, at 2100 East Fremont Street, authorities said at the time.

Pena’s parents, Rosa and Julio Escobar, along with his son, Elmer Recinos, filed a lawsuit on Monday accusing Club 2100 of not using metal detectors and allowing minors in the club.

The family is represented by David Churchill, who could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

The lawsuit identifies the shooter as Edwin Paz. Court records indicate a warrant was issued for Paz’s arrest the day after the shooting on charges of murder, attempted murder and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm,but no arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide logs said the suspected shooter was 26 years old.

The family alleged that Paz was angry at Pena’s friends for being disrespectful to him. Paz fired a shot at the ground in front of Pena, and when Pena tried to disarm Paz, he was shot three times.

Two other people were struck in the crossfire, the lawsuit alleges.

“Jose was a loving and devoted son and father,” the lawsuit read. “Plaintiffs Rosa, Julio and Elmer have suffered extreme grief and sorrow and have been been deprived of his companionship.”

The lawsuit had not been delivered to J.L.F.L. Entertainment LLC, identified in the suit as the club’s owner, as of Wednesday morning and messages to the club were not immediately answered.

