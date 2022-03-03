Hookah lounge shooting suspect appears in court, says he was shot 6 times

A 44-year-old man arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one and injured 13 said Thursday that he was also shot in the gunfire.

Lee Wilson talks to his attorney Josh Tomsheck during his court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Wilson was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that killed one and injured 13. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Lee Wilson, a suspected shooter on Feb. 26 at a hookah lounge on Sahara, covers his face as he was led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center as his attorney Josh Tomsheck, right, looks on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Lee Wilson, a suspected shooter on Feb. 26 at a hookah lounge on Sahara, led into the courtroom during his court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

“Your honor, you know I was shot at too,” Lee Wilson said, appearing in court Thursday morning while sitting in a wheelchair. “I was shot six times.”

Wilson was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting Saturday around 3:15 a.m. at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, 953 E. Sahara Ave., the Metropolitan Police Department has said. The gunfire was the largest shooting in the Las Vegas Valley since the Route 91 Harvest Festival attack in October 2017.

Wilson is charged with one count of murder and 12 counts of attempted murder, court records show.

The shooting broke out at about 3:15 a.m. following an argument at a private party, Metro Capt. Dori Koren has said. A dozen people were sent to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and two were sent to University Medical Center.

Demetreus Beard, 33, died at Sunrise from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure ordered Wilson to be held without bail during Thursday’s court hearing. He said the 44-year-old has a “significant” criminal history, including 82 arrests in Clark County since 1995 and nine felony convictions.

His prior history includes an arrest in 2003 for shooting two dogs and a 2008 case involving a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.

In 2019, Wilson pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle after he and two others were accused of shooting two men the previous year, court records show. He was sentenced in 2020 to a minimum of one year in prison.

Wilson’s defense attorney, Joshua Tomsheck, declined to talk about the case following Thursday’s court hearing. Further information about Wilson’s arrest was not immediately available.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on March 17.

