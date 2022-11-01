‘I knew it was Jeff,’ man who found RJ reporter’s body tells grand jury

Grand jury transcripts released Tuesday in the murder case against Robert Telles describe video of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German being attacked outside his house.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks to Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office on May 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A “warning keep out,” sign is seen at the entrance of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German’s house on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A photo of the suspect in the killing of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Grand jury transcripts released Tuesday in the murder case against Robert Telles describe video of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German being attacked outside his house.

“(German) opens the gate that leads from the front yard area to the backyard area,” Metropolitan Police Department Detective Clifford Mogg testified on Oct. 19. “Immediately as he opens up the gate he’s attacked by the suspect.”

Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly noted that “you can kind of see a disturbance on the right-hand side” of the video, according to the transcripts.

Telles, 46, was arrested Sept. 7, four days after German was found dead with stab wounds outside his Las Vegas home. The former Clark County public administrator is accused of fatally stabbing German, 69, who had reported on Telles and his role as an elected official.

A grand jury indicted Telles last month on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim who is 60 or older. Telles has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

DNA taken from underneath the fingernails on German’s right hand matched Telles’ DNA, prosecutors have said. A forensic scientist testified during the grand jury hearing that it is “40.9 septillion times more likely” that the DNA came from German and Telles, rather than from German “and an unknown random contributor.”

Roy Bailey, German’s neighbor of 26 years, also testified to the grand jury that he had noticed that German’s garage door was open on Sept. 2. Bailey testified that his wife had tried and failed to contact German, and that he walked to German’s house to close the garage door once it started to get dark.

The next day, the neighbor was going to call police to request a wellness check, but he decided to walk around the side of German’s house first. That’s when Bailey found German’s body lying on the ground.

“As I turned the corner I saw his leg and right away, you know, I knew it was Jeff,” Bailey testified.

Surveillance footage from neighbors showed a suspect walk up to German’s home the morning of Sept. 2, wearing a straw hat, a reflective orange vest and tennis shoes, and carrying a duffel bag.

Investigators who searched Telles’ home found cut-up pieces of a shoe in a gallon-size plastic bag underneath Telles’ couch, according to the transcripts. Cut-up pieces of a straw hat were found in a Sprouts Farmers Market shopping bag stuffed inside a toolbox in Telles’ garage.

A black and gray duffel bag also was found inside Telles’ garage, according to the transcripts.

A forensic laboratory technologist testified that she tested pieces of shoes, pieces of the straw hat, a pair of scissors and a folding knife for traces of blood.

Blood was found on a piece of shoe and the handle of the scissors, but there was no blood found on the straw hat or folding knife, according to the transcripts.

Surveillance footage also showed a suspect driving to German’s home in a maroon GMC Denali, which matches the description of a vehicle registered to Telles’ wife, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

