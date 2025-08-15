‘I regret all of it’: Las Vegas teen gets probation after killing dad

Lincoln Peterson’s attorney, Ryan Helmick, makes arguments to Judge Tierra Jones as Peterson is handed a box of tissues after becoming emotional during his sentencing hearing in Las Vegas Aug. 14, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Abigail Peterson becomes emotional during her son Lincoln Peterson’s sentencing in Las Vegas Aug. 14, 2025. Lincoln shot and killed his father, Abigails’s husband, Jeremey Peterson, in December. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Lincoln Peterson cries as his family reads impact statements during his sentencing for killing his father in Las Vegas Aug. 14, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Prosecutor Laura Rose speaks with Judge Tierra Jones during Lincoln Peterson’s sentencing for killing his father last December in Las Vegas Aug. 14, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Moriah Peterson becomes emotional during arguments in her brother Lincoln Peterson’s sentencing in Las Vegas Aug. 14, 2025. Lincoln shot and killed his father in December but still has his family’s support. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Lincoln Peterson cries as his family reads impact statements during his sentencing for killing his father in Las Vegas Aug. 14, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

The teen who killed his father spoke quietly as he told a judge he took full responsibility for his actions.

Lincoln Peterson, 16, said at his Thursday sentencing hearing that he loved and missed his dad.

“None of this was ever my intention,” he said. “I regret all of it.”

District Judge Tierra Jones ordered probation, with conditions including counseling, after Peterson spoke and family members said they forgave and still loved him. The judge said she had never seen someone with so much support and so many people willing to offer services if she ordered probation.

“Nothing, nothing compares to losing the love of my life, my husband, and knowing that my own son’s action was the cause,” said Abigail Peterson, the victim’s widow and defendant’s mother. “But unless you’ve stood in my place, you cannot understand the depth of the pain that coexists with forgiveness and love.”

Jeremy Peterson killed in Dec. 28 shooting

Peterson was 15 years old at the time of the Dec. 28 shooting that killed Jeremy Peterson and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon in April. Prosecutors had agreed to limit their sentencing argument to a total of six to 15 years.

If Peterson does not follow conditions of his probation, he could be ordered to serve a 6- to 15-year sentence that is currently suspended.

Peterson’s mother told police the family took his electronics away as punishment for declining grades, according to court records. She and her husband “believed he was sneaking electronics,” which led to an argument, court documents indicated.

The teen said his mother had struck him with a belt, according to an adult certification order. He was running from his parents when he picked up a handgun sitting on top of a dryer and fired backwards, but “denied any knowledge of hitting anyone,” the record said.

Weeks before the shooting, Peterson’s sister reported he had waved an unloaded gun at his family, then pointed it to his head and pulled the trigger, court papers indicate.

‘A really terrible mistake’

“A 15-year-old with some impulse control issues made a really terrible mistake,” said prosecutor Laura Rose, who argued that “a straight grant of probation” would not be appropriate. She could not “ignore the violence of the case as well as doing something this severe without any type of adequate provocation,” she said.

Defense lawyer Ryan Helmick told the court he did not believe Peterson intentionally killed his father and requested probation. Helmick said his client has learned from his mistake and in custody, has attended school and read 88 books.

“My father has passed and I will not have him for the rest of my life,” said Moriah Peterson, the teen’s older sister. “I will not get to have a wedding where he walks me down the aisle. I will not get to introduce my children to him. But as much as my family is torn apart, there is reconciliation and I do believe in forgiveness.”

She tearfully told her brother: “I love you and I’m going to support you no matter what.”

John Ickes, Peterson’s maternal grandfather, said Lincoln Peterson loved his father. “This situation that happened, it was never premeditated,” he said.

He added: “We don’t seek to excuse his actions, but to ask for grace,” which he defined as “unmerited love.”

