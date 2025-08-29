Illegal bookmaker linked to MLB star’s translator sentenced to prison

Mathew Bowyer, who took bets from Shohei Ohtani’s translator and de facto manager and 700 other gamblers, received what’s considered a light sentence since he paid restitution.

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Mathew Bowyer, the illegal bookmaker who collected millions of dollars taking sports bets from Shohei Ohtani’s former translator and de facto manager, was sentenced Friday to 12 months in prison.

The sentence, imposed by U.S. District Judge John Holcomb, was less than the term of 15 months recommended by prosecutors.

Bowyer also will serve two years of supervised probation and must submit to regular drug and alcohol testing and pay $1.6 million owed to the Internal Revenue Service.

Bowyer, 50, who pleaded guilty last year to federal charges of running an illegal gambling business, money laundering and filing a false tax return, took sports bets from an estimated 700 gamblers, including Ippei Mizuhara, who was sentenced to four years in prison in February for stealing an estimated $17 million from Ohtani, a superstar hitter and pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bowyer received what’s considered a light sentence because he had no previous criminal history, paid restitution of more than $1.6 million and provided prosecutors with evidence leading them to other illegal gamblers.

“A low-end custodial sentence of 15 months is appropriate here, balancing the seriousness and multi-faceted nature of his conduct and need for specific and general deterrence, with defendant’s personal and mitigating circumstances, and having already accounted for his acceptance of responsibility, lack of criminal history, and assistance to the government,” a presentencing report filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Williams on Aug. 15 says.

Bowyer recruited agents and customers as a frequent player at Resorts World Las Vegas, which was fined $10.5 million in March by the Nevada Gaming Commission for allowing gamblers tied to illegal bookmaking to play there.

Bowyer is expected to report to a prison camp in Lompoc, California, on Oct. 10. In recent weeks, he’s been making the rounds as a podcast and radio guest talking about his case and promoting a book he recently self-published, “Recalibrate,” which details his high-rolling lifestyle and illegal activities and admits to being “a degenerate gambler” who started taking bets as a teenager, surrounded by addictive behavior while growing up.

Bowyer’s wife, Nicole, also is expected to be disciplined by the Nevada Gaming Commission for her role as an independent agent for Resorts World.

In January, the commission delayed a decision on a complaint brought in August 2024 against Nicole Bowyer because commissioners wanted to see her hit with stiffer penalties than proposed in a stipulation for settlement. Commissioners separately said they wanted to see Nicole Bowyer fined or possibly have her agent status revoked for life.

