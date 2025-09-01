Telles petitions for murder conviction to be overturned

The former elected Clark County official convicted for the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German three years ago has petitioned for a new trial.

Robert Telles reacts in the courtroom to his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 28 years for the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Telles, right, tells his attorney Robert Draskovich which piece of evidence to put on the screen while talking to the jury from the witness stand on the eighth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Outgoing Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, center, leaves the courtroom with David Lopez-Negrete, a public defender, left, after his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. Telles is charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The former elected Clark County official convicted of the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German three years ago has petitioned the Nevada Supreme Court for a new trial.

Robert Telles, the county’s former public administrator, is asking the higher court to reverse his October conviction, according to a opening brief filed Tuesday through a public defender.

A judge sentenced Telles to life in prison with a possibility of parole after 28 years — with credit for two years served — following a jury trial.

The following month, Telles filed a Supreme Court notice of appeal, records show. After several delays, the court granted an extension that gave Telles until Thursday to file an opening brief.

Telles was convicted of first-degree murder with enhancements because a deadly weapon was used and German was older than age 60.

He maintained his innocence throughout the criminal proceedings. Telles was removed from his position after his arrest.

“In this case, there were several errors that warrant reversal, either individually or in aggregate,” according to the 252-page filing.

The filing argues that Telles was denied an opportunity to use an expert witness who would’ve testified “regarding the industry standards pertaining to police proceedings and police investigations.”

In a report cited in the filing, expert David Sweeney took issue with how the Metropolitan Police Department handled a search warrant through alleged “omissions and misrepresentations” that were designed to unfairly persuade the court to issue the warrant.”

“Telles’ entire theory of defense was that he was framed by (Metro), and as support Telles’ should have been permitted to offer testimony regarding strange occurrences and anomalies in their investigation of him as a potential suspect,” the brief said.

The brief expands on allegations of a “deadlocked” jury note District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt received the day before the jury came to a verdict, which could’ve triggered a mistrial.

“We are as of now at 11 to 1 non-unanimous + wondering what our next steps should be; + if we’re allowed to remain anonomys (sic) with our votes?” the juror wrote.

Leavitt, the brief argues, did not properly inform Telles’ attorney about the note.

Before his murder on Sept. 2, 2022, outside his own house in Las Vegas, German had written stories outlining allegations of malfeasance against Telles at the office Telles oversaw.

Police and prosecutors allege Telles’ DNA was found on German’s person, along with cut-up, bloodied sneakers and a wide straw hat similar to those the suspected killer wore in surveillance footage that placed Telles in German’s neighborhood around the time of his death.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.