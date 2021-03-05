Indictment accuses Las Vegas lawyer of stalking estranged wife

A Las Vegas attorney is accused of stalking his wife, who filed for divorce last year, and maliciously destroying her property.

Bradley Bellisario (LinkedIn)

According to an indictment handed down Thursday, Bradley Bellisario “terrorized, frightened, intimidated, or harassed” Emily Bellisario between Jan. 1, 2020, and July 26. The stalking charge is a felony.

On June 22, the indictment alleges, the defendant sent threatening text messages to his wife and her relatives and drove his car into the garage door at her home.

Bradley Bellisario has been licensed to practice law in Nevada since December 2014, and State Bar of Nevada records show no public disciplinary action against him. He owns the Bellisario Law firm and specializes in personal injury law, divorce, medical malpractice and employment law.

When contacted by email, Bradley Bellisario told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “You can contact my attorney. Have a great day.” A call to his defense attorney, Ross Goodman, was not immediately returned.

The indictment states that on June 22, Bradley Bellisario broke the front porch light and Ring doorbell cameras at his wife’s Las Vegas home, causing $250 to $5,000 in damage.

Emily Bellisario filed for divorce on March 5, 2020, with her attorney writing that “the incompatibility between plaintiff and defendant is so great that there is no possibility of reconciliation between them,” court records show.

The divorce is pending, with the parties in dispute over issues relating to their children, finances and the judge overseeing the proceedings.

They were married Aug. 15, 2014, in Sandy, Utah, and have three children, ages 6, 4, and 3.

A Las Vegas police report from Sept. 17 states that Bradley Bellisario violated a temporary protective order by contacting his wife’s friends and family by text message.

He asserted in court documents that the police report was filed in bad faith the day the order expired with the intent to have him arrested so that he would not be present during divorce proceedings. He also asserted that his wife had agreed to drop the order in a previous hearing.

Bradley Bellisario filed lawsuits against her family and others involved in the divorce proceedings, accusing them of defrauding the courts.

In 2019, he faced charges of home invasion, stalking and battery against his wife. Prosecutors declined to prosecute on the stalking charge, and the home invasion charge was dismissed.

As part of negotiations with prosecutors, Bradley Bellisario was on probation for 90 days on the battery charge. He underwent counseling and performed 24 hours of community service. Once the requirements were met, the judge dismissed the charge, according to court records.

“The defendant is very well aware that his actions were less than desirable and he has received counseling for his anger,” his attorney Christopher Tilman wrote in documents related to the divorce proceedings. “The parties have a very volatile relationship.”

Bradley Bellisario filed a lawsuit against his wife in connection with that case, accusing her of malicious prosecution, defamation and being the primary physical aggressor.

He also accused her of deceiving the court and planning a confrontation to entice him into a physical altercation so that she could use the allegations to gain an advantage in the fight for custody of their children.

“The Defendant is a licensed, Nevada attorney in good standing with the State Bar of Nevada,” his attorney wrote in court documents filed in the divorce case. “He is certainly NOT going to do anything to jeopardize his career.”

