Indictment expected against teens in fatal Rancho High beating

A grand jury is expected to return an indictment against four juveniles who have been charged as adults in the fatal beating of a Rancho High School student.

The four teens arrested in connection with the fatal group beating of a Rancho High School student, from left, Dontral Beaver, 16, Treavion Randolph, 16, Damien Hernandez, 17, and Gianna Robinson, 17, leave the courtroom after a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A grand jury is expected to indict four teenagers facing murder charges in the fatal beating of a Rancho High School student, according to a defense attorney for one of the suspects.

Attorney Robert Draskovich said he expects an indictment to be returned on Friday for the teenagers accused of killing 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, who police said was attacked near Rancho High School in November.

“Given the low standard applied by a grand jury, I anticipate an indictment will be returned,” said Draskovich, who represents 17-year-old Gianni Robinson.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Robinson and three other teenagers — Treavion Randolph, 16, Dontral Beaver, 16, and Damien Hernandez, 18 — have all been charged in Las Vegas Justice Court with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The four were sent to the adult court system due to their ages, but five other juveniles who were arrested have remained in the juvenile court system.

A preliminary hearing, when a judge hears testimony in open court and determines if there is enough evidence for a defendant to stand trial, was scheduled for Thursday but was called off due to the grand jury indictment, Draskovich said.

“I am concerned the DA chose to take this case and proceed behind closed doors,” he said.

Draskovich said he would have preferred a preliminary hearing instead of an indictment through a grand jury, which hears evidence from prosecutors in secret, when defense attorneys are not present.

