Inmate released from Nevada prison after decades on death row

After 33 years on Nevada's death row, Paul Browning was released Wednesday morning from Ely State Prison.

ELY — After 33 years on Nevada’s death row, Paul Browning was released Wednesday morning from Ely State Prison.

Relatives, including Browning’s mother, traveled to Ely to be with him after his release from the maximum security facility.

His freedom comes after a 2017 opinion from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found “a mixture of disturbing prosecutorial misconduct and woefully inadequate assistance of counsel” led to “extreme malfunctions” at Browning’s 1986 murder trial.

Many of the key witnesses in the November 1985 stabbing death of jeweler Hugo Elsen, including Elsen’s wife, Josy, have died.

District Judge Douglas Herndon ruled four months ago that because the attorney who represented Browning at trial failed to ask essential questions of witnesses who are now dead, “a fair trial consistent with due process is no longer possible.”

The judge dismissed Browning’s murder conviction, but prosecutors immediately asked to postpone that ruling in order to appeal the judge’s decision with the Nevada Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, Herndon lifted the hold, effectively ordering the prison system to release Browning, even though the state’s high court has yet to rule.

