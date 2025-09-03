‘Isn’t a revolving door’: Judge delays decision on teen paroled in death of Bonanza student

Family Judge Dee Butler told a packed courtroom on Wednesday that she had not yet heard a “satisfying” plan for the teen.

A family judge has again postponed the disposition hearing for the teen who was paroled in the shooting death of a Bonanza student and then, 11 days later, caught with a gun.

Judge Dee Butler told a packed juvenile services courtroom on Wednesday that she had not yet heard a “satisfying” plan for the offender, a ward of the state, to either be returned to the community or recommitted to a youth correctional facility.

She raised concerns about whether foster homes could provide proper supervision, whether facilities would accept him given his record, and whether returning him to his previous detention center would bring meaningful change.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is not naming the boy because he was not tried as an adult.

Police first arrested him on Oct. 16, after finding 17‑year‑old Keanu Enright, who died of the injuries, shot at a home near South Buffalo Drive and West Charleston Boulevard. The shooter, then 15, was initially booked on suspicion of open murder, but the charge was reduced to involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors could not prove intent.

He spent about eight months in detention before being paroled in July. Days later, he was arrested again on a misdemeanor firearm possession charge and admitted to having a BB gun, violating his probation.

Since then, the court has repeatedly put off disposition hearings.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Butler recognized the victim’s father, Thomas Enright, who attended with about a dozen relatives and friends. Butler said both petitions — manslaughter and firearm possession — were “intertwined,” mainly because Thomas Enright was the first to raise concerns with the parole board.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Brandon Lewis urged Butler to make a decision Wednesday, saying the teen could languish in detention while Clark County Family Services searched for placement.

“We may get into a perpetual cycle,” Lewis said. “CCFS says ‘We’re still looking,’ while the young man sits in detention, not receiving any services. Or he’s placed [in the community], and then we come back to court because he’s engaging in the same type of behavior.”

Defense attorney Mandy McKellar pushed back on Lewis’ arguments, saying that she “did not see what the big rush was.” She argued her client had taken responsibility for actions tied to his brother, whom she said was the gun owner.

“We talked about it last time. We beat this dead horse,” McKellar said.

At the end of the 15-minute hearing, Butler continued the case a week.

“I don’t necessarily know if — based on even the admissions and the supporting facts for the admission of the violation of parole — it’s necessary to do a recommitment at this time,” Butler said. “But again, I have not decided because I have not yet heard a plan that would satisfy me for [the teen] to have appropriate supervision in the community, and so this isn’t just a revolving door.”

Outside the court, Thomas Enright said he was frustrated by the delays. The hearing also fell on his daughter’s 16th birthday — her first without Keanu.

“Once I get done here, I’ll spend time with her,” Thomas Enright said. “She understands why I’m not there this morning, but it’s definitely tough.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.