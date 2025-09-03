86°F
Israeli official arrested in child sex sting makes court appearance via video

People enter City of Henderson Justice Facility building where Henderson Municipal and Clark County Justice Courts are located, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2025 - 10:43 am
 

An Israeli cybersecurity official arrested in a child sex sting appeared via videoconferencing for an arraignment Wednesday.

Tom Alexandrovich, 38, was arrested last month and faces a charge of luring or attempting to lure a child with computer technology to engage in sexual conduct.

Alexandrovich posted $10,000 bail after his arrest and returned home, leading to online outrage from critics who said the government was intervening on behalf of Israel, something the U.S. State Department has denied.

Henderson Justice of the Peace Barbara Schifalacqua ordered Alexandrovich not to have contact with minors and not to use social media or apps for dating.

His departure also led to a war of words between Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson and Nevada U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah.

Chattah posted on X: “A liberal district attorney and state court judge in Nevada FAILED TO REQUIRE AN ALLEGED CHILD MOLESTER TO SURRENDER HIS PASSPORT, which allowed him to flee our country.”

Wolfson said Alexandrovich’s bail was “standard,” meaning it was pre-set by the court and required no release conditions. He also charged that Chattah had demonstrated an “unfitness to serve.”

Schifalacqua ordered last week that Alexandrovich appear for hearings via video.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

MORE STORIES