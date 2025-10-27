Israeli official waives speedy trial after not guilty plea in sex sting indictment

Israeli cyber official Tom Alexandrovich pleads not guilty to U.S. child sting charges; defense seeks federal evidence before March trial begins.

Defense attorney David Chesnoff, right, appears in court representing Israeli official Tom Alexandrovich during his arraignment hearing at the Regional Justice Center Monday, Oct. 27, 2025 in Las Vegas. Court records indicate Alexandrovich, who appeared via Zoom, was one of eight men arrested Aug. 6 on suspicion of luring or attempting to lure a child with computer technology to engage in sexual conduct as part of a multi-agency sting operation. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Israeli cybersecurity official indicted in connection with an August child sex sting pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Tom Alexandrovich — charged with luring children or mentally ill persons using technology with the intent to engage in sexual conduct — entered a not guilty plea, appearing remotely before District Judge Tina Talim.

The indictment filed earlier this month alleged that Alexandrovich, 38, “willfully, unlawfully and knowingly” communicated using WhatsApp and Pure with an undercover FBI agent, whom he believed was under 16, to “solicit, persuade or lure” them into sexual conduct.

His defense attorney, David Chesnoff, said that Alexandrovich would waive his right to a trial within 60 days. He also asked that prosecutors share federal documents associated with the case.

“We are confident that there are federal reports, memos, and letters that exist,” Chesnoff said. “We believe this inquiry with federal authorities will provide us with exculpatory information leading toward exoneration.”

After the proceeding, Chesnoff declined to specify what exactly he would be searching for in the documents.

According to Alexandrovich’s arrest report, the government official told police that he had been in town for a cybersecurity conference and met with National Security Agency agents during his stay. The federal government previously said it did not intervene when Alexandrovich was arrested and released without bail conditions following his appearance before a judge.

Alexandrovich’s trial is set to begin on March 9.

