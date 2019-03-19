Jailed Las Vegas lawyer Alexis Plunkett accepts plea bargain

Former Attorney Alexis Plunkett speaks to her lawyer Adam Solinger at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She pled guilty to allowing clients to use cellphones in jail and agreed never to practice law in Nevada again. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas attorney Alexis Plunkett pleaded guilty to a felony on Tuesday for allowing clients to use cellphones in jail.

As part of a negotiation worked out late last week, the 38-year-old, who has been jailed for two weeks, is expected to have her law license suspended in Nevada for five years and never practice again in the state.

She pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a telecommunication device by a prisoner.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jay P. Raman said he would drop charges of bribing or intimidating a witness, a felony, and dissuading or preventing a person from testifying, a gross misdemeanor.

District Judge Michael Villani revoked Plunkett’s bail last week after reading through a set of text messages in which she had detailed a plot to have her former boyfriend killed behind bars. Prosecutors never charged her with a crime in connection with the messages.

At the plea hearing, the judge agreed to set her bail at $40,000, which Plunkett’s lawyer said likely would be posted Tuesday, and she could be released from the Clark County Detention Center as early as Wednesday afternoon.

Defense attorney Adam Solinger said he would ask the judge to give Plunkett probation at her May sentencing.

