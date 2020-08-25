Woman accepts plea deal in 2000 crash that killed 6 teens

Jessica Williams has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of six teens two decades ago in a freeway median, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Jessica Williams, who served 20 years in prison for a car crash that killed six kids 20 years ago, poses for a photo on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

This combination of photos shows the six teens killed by Jessica Williams clockwise from top left, Alberto Puig, 16, Jennifer Booth, 16, Maleyna Stoltzfus, 15, Anthony T. Smith, 14, Rebeccah Glicken, 15, and Scott Garner Jr., 14. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Crash scene where Jessica Williams van ran off the freeway and killed six teens who were cleaning up the Interstate15 median on March 19, 2000, northeast of Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Jessica Williams is during a hearing in 2000. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Jessica Williams is handcuffed after being denied bail reduction hearing on Tuesday. Her bailed is at $5 million. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

A memorial to Jessica Williams' victims on Interstate 15, March 19, 2002. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Prosecutor Jim Hartsell shows the victims of the accident to the jury during closing on arguments in the Jessica Williams trial on Wednesday afternoon. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Brigitte Smith, right, comforts Joetta Burke while the prosecution show photos of their children during closing arguments in 2001. Smith's son Anthony and Burke's daughter Maleyna Stoltzfus were killed when Jessica Williams lost control of the van she was driving on Interstate 15. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Doug Gould embraces his wife Viola and Dale Booth wipes his eyes while listening to Clark County Coroner Lary Simms discuss the mortal injuries of their children on open day of the Jessica Williams murder trial in 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Tanya Vece, left, and her mother Helena react to the Jessica Williams verdict outside the courthouse on Friday Feb. 16, 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

A pipe and a bag of marijuana that was found in Jessica Williams' van lays on the district attorney's desk during court on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Jessica Williams wipes a tear while giving her statement during sentence in 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Brigitte Smith embraces her son T.J., 15 with a picture of her dead son Anthony, 14, strapped to her blouse Thursday, April 27, 2001, in District Court. They were attending a hearing for Jessica Williams, who is accused of killing six with her vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Jessica Williams has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of six teens two decades ago in a median of Interstate 15, resolving one of Nevada’s most notorious vehicular-crime cases.

Clark County District Court records show that Williams signed an Aug. 12 plea agreement in the March 2000 deaths of Scott Garner Jr., 14; Anthony T. Smith, 14; Jennifer Booth, 16; Alberto Puig, 16; Rebeccah Glicken, 15; and Maleyna Stoltzfus, 15. The teens were killed as they picked up trash as part of a Clark County youth services program.

Williams served nearly 20 years behind bars for the crime before her convictions were vacated by a federal judge earlier this year. The plea deal means she will not be headed back to custody. According to the agreement, she was sentenced to credit for time served, “meaning no jail or prison time and no probation.”

John Watkins of the Pariente Law Firm has represented Williams since shortly after the crash. A statement from the law firm, provided by attorney Michael Pariente on Tuesday via email, said the plea deal was reached to “put an end to the matter.”

“Ms. Williams entered a plea to felony involuntary manslaughter — what she has long maintained what happened in that she fell asleep at the wheel resulting in this tragic accident,” according to the statement. “Her case is now closed without any additional prison time being imposed and she is now off of parole.”

District Attorney Steve Wolfson’s office also emailed a statement on the plea deal Tuesday to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Ms. Williams entered a guilty plea to the crime of Involuntary Manslaughter, which is a Felony,” Wolfson said in the statement. “Although her previous convictions in this case were dismissed by the Appellate Court, she served 19 years in prison for those convictions.”

According to the statement, the guilty plea “is a result of her desire to accept responsibility for her actions, as well as our obligation to ensure that the families of the victims realize justice in the loss of their loved ones.”

“This was a terrible and avoidable tragedy, and family members continue to feel the void in their lives,” Wolfson added. “Ms. Williams completed her prison sentence, and nothing would be accomplished by re-trying her case. I believe this is a fair outcome.”

Williams originally was convicted of driving with a prohibited substance, marijuana, in her blood and was sentenced to 18 to 48 years in prison in 2002. She was paroled in October.

Garner’s father, Scott Garner, said Tuesday there is some relief in knowing the two-decade legal ordeal that followed the death of his son is finally over. He expressed disappointment that Williams wasn’t ordered to pay more than $40,000 in restitution.

“She was ordered by a judge to pay restitution,” Garner said of the original sentence handed out in 2002.

In a June 18 ruling, Senior U.S. District Judge Kent Dawson vacated Williams’ convictions, saying she was denied due process because the law as written at the time of the crash “did not give fair warning that the presence of an inactive ingredient of marijuana, marijuana metabolite, in her bloodstream” would have made her conduct illegal.

Dawson gave the district attorney’s office 30 days to decide whether to retry Williams and 120 days to put her on trial if prosecutors decided to move forward.

Williams, who was 40 as of March, expressed remorse for the crash during a recent interview and said she simply fell asleep at the wheel.

