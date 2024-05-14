Jon Gruden-NFL dispute must go to arbitration, Nevada Supreme Court rules

The Nevada Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the National Football League can force former Raiders coach Jon Gruden into an arbitration process over a 2021 lawsuit.

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden leaves court after appearing at a hearing for oral arguments in a legal fight between Gruden and the NFL at the Nevada Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL to go into arbitration outside of court, reversing a previous ruling from a district judge.

The NFL has been trying to force Gruden into arbitration over the 2021 lawsuit, arguing that the NFL Constitution required Gruden to resolve disputes in an arbitration process that would be moderated by Commissioner Roger Goodell, another NFL official or a third party.

The Nevada Supreme Court agreed with the NFL’s arguments in an order filed Tuesday, finding that because Gruden agreed to be beholden to the NFL Constitution in his employment agreement with the Raiders, he can be forced into the arbitration process.

Gruden sued the league and Goodell in November 2021, claiming that the NFL intentionally leaked derogatory emails he wrote and pressured the Raiders to fire him in an attempt to ruin his career and reputation. Gruden resigned as the Raiders head coach a month before the lawsuit was filed, after The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times published stories about racist, misogynist and anti-LGBTQ emails he had written.

The Supreme Court found that former District Court Judge Nancy Allf improperly relied on arguments from Gruden’s attorneys, who argued that Gruden’s employment agreement was terminated when he settled with the Raiders.

“Because Gruden did not disclose the settlement agreement or offer any evidence as to its contents, he failed to establish that it rescinded the employment agreement and its arbitration obligations, and the district court’s finding to the contrary was not based on substantial evidence,” Chief Justice Elissa Cadish and Justice Kristina Pickering wrote in the order.

Justice Linda Bell dissented from the opinion, writing that she would find the arbitration clause in the NFL Constitution unenforceable, because Gruden was subject to a “take-it-or-leave-it” employment agreement.

The other justices wrote in Tuesday’s order that there was not unequal bargaining power between the parties, and that Gruden signed the employment agreement acknowledging he had read the NFL Constitution and understood its terms.

“As a former Super Bowl Champion coach and long-time media personality signing the most lucrative NFL coaching contract in history, while being represented by an elite agent, Gruden was the very definition of a sophisticated party,” the justices wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.