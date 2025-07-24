Judge: $100K bail for woman in car with man shot by NLV police

Authorities have said that Kristal Leavitt was in the passenger seat of a car driven by Auftan Green, who tried to strike officers near East Tropical Parkway and Nicco Way.

A North Las Vegas judge ruled Thursday that bail would remain at $100,000 for a woman who police said was seen unconscious in a car with children before a man drove the car into a police officer.

Kristal Leavitt was arrested on multiple counts of child abuse or neglect in connection with what started as a traffic stop at a gas station Sunday afternoon, North Las Vegas police said. Leavitt was in the passenger seat of a car driven by Auftan Green, of Mesquite, who attempted to strike officers near East Tropical Parkway and Nicco Way, authorities said.

Officers were called to the gas station after passersby noticed two adults, later identified as Green and Leavitt, who appeared “passed out or under the influence” in a car with three children and a dog. When officers arrived, they questioned Green for several minutes before he fled, police said.

As he accelerated, one of the children fell from the car, suffering minor injuries, North Las Vegas officer Djuan Muldrew said in a video statement from the department.

Muldrew added that Leavitt exited the vehicle to attend to the child, but tried to get back in the car when she saw officers helping the child. She was detained as Green drove away.

Police said that, initially, responding officers thought Green was leaving the area, but he soon circled the parking lot. As Green sped, veering toward officer Joshua Vardoulis, the officer fired five rounds at the vehicle.

Muldrew said Green was shot multiple times, though he survived. During Leavitt’s hearing on Thursday, Justice of the Peace Belinda Harris said that Green would be unable to appear in court because he was still hospitalized.

Green faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and child abuse. According to police, two children were in the backseat of the vehicle Green was driving when Vardoulis fired shots at it, but neither was struck by gunfire. After all three children were checked at a local hospital, they were taken into the care of Clark County Child Protective Services.

After a search of the car, police found methamphetamine, heroin and a firearm, Muldrew said.

Leavitt later admitted to officers that she and Green “were unfit to care for the children,” according to Muldrew. Leavitt also acknowledged that there were drugs and a gun in the car, police said.

Neither Green nor Leavitt had legal custody of the children, Muldrew said, adding that they both have extensive criminal histories, including battery, drug possession, and burglary offenses.

Leavitt is due back in court Aug. 7.

