Judge allows release of Robert Telles’ financial information

Robert Telles is led into a courtroom at the Regional Justice Center during for a hearing regarding his removal him office on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. Telles was Clark County's public administrator before being removed.

Robert Telles, charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.

A judge granted the release of search warrants and financial information Monday regarding Robert Telles, the former Clark County official charged in the slaying of investigative reporter Jeff German.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal filed a motion for copies of any search warrants executed during the Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation into Telles. The newspaper also joined a motion for a copy of the financial affidavit submitted by Telles before public defenders were appointed to represent him.

Telles signed the financial affidavit on Sept. 20 indicating that he does not “have the ability to pay for an attorney.” The document listed multiple reasons for him to provide, such as being unemployed or receiving Social Security benefits, but Telles only checked a box next to “currently incarcerated,” according to a copy of the form released Monday.

“I expect to be removed from my position as public administrator,” Telles wrote on the form.

Last week, a judge ordered Telles removed from his position as Clark County’s public administrator.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in District Court regarding the Review-Journal’s temporary restraining order preventing officials from searching through German’s personal devices seized by police.

Metro filed a motion to dissolve the temporary restraining order after it was granted by a judge last week.

Police had seized personal electronic devices that Review-Journal editors believe German used for work, including a cellphone, hard drive and multiple computers. Prosecutors and the public defender’s office now want to search those devices in connection with Telles’ criminal case.

Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said the restraining order was requested to protect the identities of German’s confidential sources and the information they provided him.

Las Vegas police and prosecutors have said Telles was “lying in wait” when he allegedly attacked German last month outside the 69-year-old reporter’s home.

Before German was killed, Telles had publicly lashed out against the reporter on the internet. Metro alleges that on Sept. 2, Telles went to German’s neighborhood, where the crime took place, dressed as a day laborer.

Police said they found Telles’ DNA on the reporter’s body. Police who searched Telles’ home also found bloody shoes and a cut-up straw hat resembling the one a suspect was seen wearing in surveillance footage, according to Telles’ arrest report.

