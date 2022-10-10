82°F
jeff_german
Courts

Judge allows release of Telles’ financial information

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2022 - 9:05 am
 
Updated October 10, 2022 - 10:56 am
Outgoing Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, led into the courtroom at the Regiona ...
Outgoing Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center during a court hearing in the civil case where the county is trying to remove him from office, on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Outgoing Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, charged with murder in the death of L ...
Outgoing Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German, appears in court during the hearing in his case regarding the RJ's motion at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. The RJ's motion is to prevent Metro from disseminating Jeff German's information from his seized personal devices. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A judge on Monday allowed for the release of financial information on Robert Telles, the former Clark County official charged in the slaying of investigative reporter Jeff German.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, where German worked and wrote stories about Telles, has joined the motion.

Last week, a judge ordered Telles removed from his position as the county’s public administrator.

Las Vegas police and prosecutors have said Telles was “lying in wait” when he allegedly attacked German last month outside the 69-year-old reporter’s home.

Before German was killed, Telles had publicly lashed out against the reporter on the internet. The Metropolitan Police Department alleges that on Sept. 2, Telles dressed as a day laborer, went to German’s neighborhood, where the crime took place.

Police said they found Telles’ DNA on the reporter’s body, and recovered bloodied cut-up shoes, and a ripped hat, similar to those that the suspect was caught wearing on surveillance footage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

