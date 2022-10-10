Judge allows release of Telles’ financial information
A judge ruled Monday that she will allow the release of financial information on Robert Telles, the former Clark County official charged in the slaying of investigative reporter Jeff German.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal, where German worked and wrote stories about Telles, has joined the motion.
Last week, a judge ordered Telles removed from his position as the county’s public administrator.
Las Vegas police and prosecutors have said Telles was “lying in wait” when he allegedly attacked German last month outside the 69-year-old reporter’s home.
Before German was killed, Telles had publicly lashed out against the reporter on the internet. The Metropolitan Police Department alleges that on Sept. 2, Telles dressed as a day laborer, went to German’s neighborhood, where the crime took place.
Police said they found Telles’ DNA on the reporter’s body, and recovered bloodied cut-up shoes, and a ripped hat, similar to those that the suspect was caught wearing on surveillance footage.
