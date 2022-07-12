Judge allows Ruggs’ blood-alcohol test evidence
The results of a blood-alcohol test taken from former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs will be allowed to be used as evidence in his DUI case, a judge ruled on Tuesday.
Defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld argued that police didn’t have probable cause to ask a judge for the warrant to obtain Ruggs’ blood after the fatal November crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor.
“Under the totality of the circumstances, there’s more than sufficient evidence for finding of probable cause for the issuance of the search warrant in this case,” Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman said Tuesday before denying the defense’s motion to exclude the blood test.
Chesnoff and Schonfeld declined to comment after the hearing.
Ruggs, 22, has been charged with felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with the crash. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence, court records show. Authorities have said a loaded weapon was found in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray after the crash.
Ruggs was reportedly driving 156 mph seconds before the fiery predawn crash. Prosecutors have said his blood alcohol level after the crash was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.
