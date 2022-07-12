Judge allows Ruggs’ blood-alcohol test evidence

The results of a blood-alcohol test taken from former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs will be allowed to be used as evidence in his DUI case, a judge ruled on Tuesday.

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs appears at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs appears at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, left, appears at a hearing next to his attorney David Chesnoff, right, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, left, appears at a hearing next to his attorney David Chesnoff, right, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. His defense attorneys asked a judge to throw out evidence that prosecutors say shows Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit while speeding at 156 mph before a fiery crash that killed a woman in November.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman resides over a hearing regarding Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who is being charged with felony driving under the influence and reckless driving charges in the death of a young woman and her dog in November, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman listens to prosecutor Eric Bauman during a hearing regarding ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, who is being charged with felony driving under the influence and reckless driving in the death of a young woman and her dog in November, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, left, appears at a hearing next to his attorney David Chesnoff, center, and Richard Schonfeld, right, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. His defense attorneys asked the judge to throw out evidence that prosecutors say shows Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit while speeding at 156 mph before a fiery crash that killed a woman in November.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Defense attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld argued that police didn’t have probable cause to ask a judge for the warrant to obtain Ruggs’ blood after the fatal November crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor.

“Under the totality of the circumstances, there’s more than sufficient evidence for finding of probable cause for the issuance of the search warrant in this case,” Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman said Tuesday before denying the defense’s motion to exclude the blood test.

Chesnoff and Schonfeld declined to comment after the hearing.

Ruggs, 22, has been charged with felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in connection with the crash. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence, court records show. Authorities have said a loaded weapon was found in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray after the crash.

Ruggs was reportedly driving 156 mph seconds before the fiery predawn crash. Prosecutors have said his blood alcohol level after the crash was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

